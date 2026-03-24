Residents in Prilly VD signed for more parking spaces. And were amazed when they suddenly discovered their names on the FDP list for the municipal elections. Picture: Keystone

What began as a signature for parking spaces ends in the municipal council: a garage owner from the Vaud municipality of Prilly was surprisingly elected - and is now making accusations against the FDP party leadership.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Castro couple from Prilly VD apparently sign a petition for a parking space, but later find their names unexpectedly on an FDP election list.

The elected Claudia Castro accuses the party of deception. The FDP countered that they had provided transparent information about the candidacy and only wanted to mobilize well-known names.

Castro now has to explain whether she wants to accept the mandate - while she worries about the reputation of her family and her business. Show more

What began as a visit to a car garage turned into a political case: Joel and Claudia Castro from Prilly VD suddenly find themselves in the election campaign for the local municipal council - and Claudia Castro is subsequently elected, while the family speaks of a lack of information.

This election farce began last January: a woman came to the Castro family's garage and presented the couple with a sheet of paper.

She explains that it is about "preserving parking spaces". Joel and Claudia Castro sign, as do their son and several employees.

Name on the electoral list

Two months later, Claudia Castro discovers her name and a portrait picture of her on an FDP Prilly electoral list for the local municipal elections.

During the election campaign, the Castro family was repeatedly asked by phone and email to take part in information stands and get involved.

On March 8, 2026, Claudia Castro was elected to the municipal council of the municipality of 12,000 inhabitants with almost 700 votes. She says: "I don't know anything about politics and have neither the time nor the desire to get involved."

Claudia Castro told French-speaking Swiss radio and television (RTS): "The way they did it is really dishonest." The municipality also confirms that no petition for more parking spaces has been submitted.

FDP rejects accusations

The FDP Prilly rejects the accusations made by the Castros. Board member Tony Capuano says: "We informed them that it was about the municipal council. If people have misunderstood, I'm sorry." He continues, "The more we are, the more votes we make. You vote for your neighbors, the people you know."

The party ran 53 candidates, while other lists had between 11 and 23 names. According to the FDP, this strategy resulted in a majority in the municipal council. The photos of the Castros were edited for the election campaign. Capuano says: "We were very clear, we showed them the photos."

The board member admits that the pictures were edited because they were taken directly in the garage - the Castros had not taken part in the official shoots.

Claudia Castro can accept or reject the mandate. She says that withdrawing could damage the family's reputation: "The family's name is also that of the garage. Customers might think that we are not serious." The FDP explains that a withdrawal is possible. What happens to the seat afterwards is a question that will be asked "later".

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