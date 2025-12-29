  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Oberriet SG Woman loses control of vehicle and is thrown onto meadow - hospital

Lea Oetiker

29.12.2025

The driver was classified as unfit to drive.
The driver was classified as unfit to drive.
Polizei St. Gallen

A 56-year-old woman was injured in an accident near Steigstrasse on Sunday evening. She lost control of her small motor vehicle.

29.12.2025, 10:16

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Sunday evening, a 56-year-old woman crashed her small motor vehicle near Steigstrasse and sustained undetermined injuries.
  • She was classified as unfit to drive, had to give samples and surrender her driver's license.
  • The vehicle suffered total damage amounting to over CHF 7,000.
Show more

On Sunday evening, an accident involving a four-wheeled small motor vehicle occurred in Oberriet SG. A 56-year-old woman sustained undetermined injuries, according to a police statement.

The driver was driving downhill on a gravel road towards Steigstrasse at around 7.15 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle on a straight stretch of road. The small motor vehicle veered off the road to the left, skidded into a meadow and was stopped by a wire fence around 50 meters further down.

The woman was taken to hospital by the ambulance service. A police patrol that was deployed classified her as unfit to drive. She had to give a blood and urine sample and her driver's license was revoked.

The vehicle was totaled to the tune of over CHF 7,000. The fire department and Forst AG Oberes Rheintal were deployed to recover the car due to the rough terrain.