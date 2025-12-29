The driver was classified as unfit to drive. Polizei St. Gallen

A 56-year-old woman was injured in an accident near Steigstrasse on Sunday evening. She lost control of her small motor vehicle.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday evening, a 56-year-old woman crashed her small motor vehicle near Steigstrasse and sustained undetermined injuries.

She was classified as unfit to drive, had to give samples and surrender her driver's license.

The vehicle suffered total damage amounting to over CHF 7,000. Show more

On Sunday evening, an accident involving a four-wheeled small motor vehicle occurred in Oberriet SG. A 56-year-old woman sustained undetermined injuries, according to a police statement.

The driver was driving downhill on a gravel road towards Steigstrasse at around 7.15 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle on a straight stretch of road. The small motor vehicle veered off the road to the left, skidded into a meadow and was stopped by a wire fence around 50 meters further down.

The woman was taken to hospital by the ambulance service. A police patrol that was deployed classified her as unfit to drive. She had to give a blood and urine sample and her driver's license was revoked.

The vehicle was totaled to the tune of over CHF 7,000. The fire department and Forst AG Oberes Rheintal were deployed to recover the car due to the rough terrain.