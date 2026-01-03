The Aargau cantonal police had to respond to a wrong-way driver on Saturday. Symbolbild: Kapo Aargau

A dangerous situation occurred on the A1 near Oftringen AG on Saturday morning. A female driver was driving against the direction of travel. Thanks to a van driver, there was no accident.

Dominik Müller

On Saturday, shortly before 9.45 a.m., the Aargau cantonal police received a report that a car was driving in the wrong direction on the A1 highway near Oftringen AG.

According to the police report, a white Chevrolet initially stopped on the emergency lane. At a moment when there was little traffic, the 68-year-old driver turned her vehicle around and then drove against the direction of travel on the highway in the direction of Zurich.

A delivery van driver driving in the right direction noticed the vehicle in time, braked and moved into the path of the oncoming car. As a result, the 68-year-old wrong-way driver also had to stop. There was no collision.

The woman stated that she had made a U-turn because she had previously driven the wrong way. The police temporarily confiscated her driver's license. She will be reported to the responsible public prosecutor's office.