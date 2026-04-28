The Thurgau cantonal police were called out on Tuesday in connection with a suspected homicide. KEYSTONE

A large-scale police operation is currently taking place on a property in Engwang TG. A 50-year-old Swiss man has been arrested.

Dominik Müller

Since the early hours of this morning, Thurgau cantonal police forces have been working on a property in Engwang - a village in the municipality of Wigoltingen TG. The aim of the coordinated operation is to secure evidence, according to a statement from Thurgau Cantonal Police.

In January 2026, a 51-year-old woman was reported missing. Since then, the public prosecutor's office and cantonal police have been investigating. Based on the results of the investigation to date, the prosecution authorities are assuming a homicide.

A 50-year-old Swiss man is at the center of the investigation. According to the press release, he is considered an urgent suspect and was arrested today. The public prosecutor's office is conducting proceedings against him on suspicion of intentional homicide.