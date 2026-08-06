Shortly after receiving an official parking ticket from the police, a woman gets a fraudulent text message referring to the ticket. Parking fees are a frequent target for scammers.

Even a legal fine can turn into fraud, as a woman in the canton of St. Gallen discovered (stock photo).

Here's what it's all about A woman receives a parking ticket from the police—and two days later, a fraudulent text message from Morocco.

Parking fees are a popular target for scammers.

A motion to restrict the activities of private parking enforcement agents, on the other hand, didn't stand a chance. Summary created with

A little skepticism never hurts, even when you seem to be dealing with the government. A dog owner learned this the hard way after she was officially and legally fined by the St. Gallen cantonal police.

In fact, the woman mentioned in the "Südostschweiz" reported on, had forgotten to purchase a parking ticket from a machine in Bad Ragaz. The cantonal police slip the ticket under the windshield wiper; the QR code on it links to the police website. So far, so good.

But two days later, the woman received a text message demanding that she pay her parking ticket: She had to pay the remaining balance of 4 francs that same day; otherwise, a late fee of 100 francs would be charged.

This was followed by a strange web address that had little to do with the cantonal police: The woman was instructed to reply with the number 1 to receive the link for the bank transfer. The last line is also noteworthy, especially in the context of a fine notice: “Sent from my iPhone, Helmi.”

How did the scammers get the name of the woman who parked illegally?

The woman reacted correctly: she marked the text message as spam and deleted it. A relative to whom she showed the message told her that the number from which it was sent included Morocco’s country code.

It would be interesting to know how the sender in North Africa found out about the parking ticket in eastern Switzerland. The St. Gallen cantonal police cannot explain this: It’s possible that someone photographed the ticket on the car or scanned the QR code, but other scenarios are also conceivable.

It would also be enough to find the car owner's name using the license plate number and, if it's public information, use that to find her cell phone number.

In addition, many phone numbers that aren't listed in any official directory can be found on Google because they were posted online at some point—for example, in connection with an event, an apartment viewing, or a secondhand listing.

Some people would probably have clicked on the link in the situation faced by the dog owner who was fined: After all, there was indeed a legally valid fine. All the more so because it could also be paid online via web links.

Aside from the fact that one should always exercise caution with payment requests sent via cell phone, the text message also contains several clear indications of an illegal origin: For example, the date mentioned did not match the date of the parking ticket, the website address did not resemble that of an official agency in any way, not to mention the iPhone footer at the end of the message.

Parking Fee Fraud

Scammers repeatedly use parking fees and parking tickets as a pretext to collect money directly or to obtain bank and other login credentials. For example, they might stick their own QR code over the one belonging to the organization that collects the fees.

An older scam involves slipping self-printed, fake parking tickets under windshield wipers. With the QR code covered up, drivers have to look more closely to avoid falling for the scam.

Stefanie Heimgartner (SVP/AG) finds private companies that “operate commercial parking management or enforcement” on private parking lots to be a thorn in her side. She claims that these companies are used by the motor vehicle departments as “collection agents” and cause an enormous amount of red tape with their requests for vehicle owners’ addresses.

It should be noted that these cases involve legally valid parking tickets issued by private enforcement officers.

The Federal Council has rejected Heimgartner’s motion. The competent authorities are required to reject abusive requests in any case; in all other instances, they are obligated to provide information. However, they generally charge a fee for their responses, which covers the associated costs.