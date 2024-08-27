An incorrectly placed pet sack is expensive for a woman. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Taking a pet bag to the waste disposal site - for a woman from Lucerne, it's going to be expensive. She places the bag incorrectly in the car and is promptly pulled over.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman gets into trouble when she wants to take her empty PET bottles to the disposal point.

The officers discover that the bag was so big that it was blocking her view to the right.

The woman has to pay a total fine of 250 francs and 320 francs in legal costs. Show more

A 64-year-old woman from Lucerne gets into trouble when she wants to take her empty PET bottles to the disposal point. She stowed the bottles in a large plastic bag and loaded it into her car.

On the way there, she is stopped by the police. The officers noticed that the bag was so large that it was blocking her view to the right, which is against the law.

Woman has to pay 570 francs

According to a penalty order from the Lucerne public prosecutor's office, which is available to "20 Minuten", the woman should have placed the bag differently in the car to ensure a clear view. As a result of this offense, she has been convicted of driving a motor vehicle in a non-compliant condition.

The woman must pay a total fine of CHF 250 and CHF 320 in legal costs, resulting in a total fine of CHF 570. The public prosecutor's office emphasizes that it would have been reasonable for the woman to stow the load in such a way that her visibility was not impaired.