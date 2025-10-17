The woman was raped in this meadow. Kapo GL

Following an alleged rape in Näfels, the Glarus cantonal police have arrested a 19-year-old man. The suspect is from the region and is to be brought before the compulsory measures court.

A woman was the victim of an alleged rape in a meadow in Näfels on Monday evening.

On Thursday, the police arrested a 19-year-old Afghan who lives in the region.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating - the presumption of innocence applies. Show more

The Glarus cantonal police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a sexual offense in Näfels. As the authorities announced on Friday, he is an Afghan living in the region. He will be taken to the compulsory measures court.

The incident took place on Monday evening, October 13, 2025, at around 9 p.m. in the area of the Linthbrücke Süd bridge in Näfels. According to police reports, a woman was sexually assaulted there.

According to the information available so far, the victim had previously been traveling by train from Glarus to Näfels-Mollis, where she was approached by the alleged perpetrator. They both got off the train at the station. The man offered to accompany the woman on her way home. According to the woman, involuntary sexual intercourse took place in a meadow on the Linthdamm, near the Netstal machine factory.

The criminal police are investigating under the direction of the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Glarus. In order to protect the victim and for tactical investigative reasons, no further details are being given at present.

The presumption of innocence applies until a legally binding decision is made.