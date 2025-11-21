The criminal court in Geneva classified the crime as murder. Now a woman who killed her husband with a firearm four years ago in Vernier GE has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
"The defendant has always maintained that she had no reason to kill her husband," said the president of the criminal court, Katerina Figurek Ernst, at the sentencing on Friday.
A selfish motive
She also pointed out the contradictory statements made by the defendant. She had actually preferred to kill him rather than lose control - a void motive and a selfish motive, the court president continued. For her part, the defendant repeated in tears in the courtroom that this was not the case.
Even if the crime had not been premeditated, the "particularly cowardly and heinous" nature of the act spoke for a certain amount of forethought, the court ruled.
Bleeding to death on the banks of the Rhone
The defendant had followed her husband unnoticed on December 29, 2021 at around 9.50 p.m. and fired a shot into his back at close range. She left him to bleed to death on the banks of the Rhone and covered her tracks.