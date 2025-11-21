The Geneva court handed down its verdict on Friday (archive image). sda

A woman who killed her husband with a firearm in Vernier GE four years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The Geneva criminal court classified the crime as murder.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman accepted the sentence in tears in the Geneva court: 15 years in prison for murder.

The woman had stalked her husband unnoticed on December 29, 2021 and shot him in the back at close range.

The motive is said to have been fear of losing control of her husband. Show more

The criminal court in Geneva classified the crime as murder. Now a woman who killed her husband with a firearm four years ago in Vernier GE has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

"The defendant has always maintained that she had no reason to kill her husband," said the president of the criminal court, Katerina Figurek Ernst, at the sentencing on Friday.

A selfish motive

She also pointed out the contradictory statements made by the defendant. She had actually preferred to kill him rather than lose control - a void motive and a selfish motive, the court president continued. For her part, the defendant repeated in tears in the courtroom that this was not the case.

Even if the crime had not been premeditated, the "particularly cowardly and heinous" nature of the act spoke for a certain amount of forethought, the court ruled.

Bleeding to death on the banks of the Rhone

The defendant had followed her husband unnoticed on December 29, 2021 at around 9.50 p.m. and fired a shot into his back at close range. She left him to bleed to death on the banks of the Rhone and covered her tracks.