A woman was seriously injured by a man in Gerlafingen on Monday during an act of violence. She was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter in a critical condition.

On Monday morning, shortly after 6.35 a.m., the police received a report that a man had seriously injured a woman in a property in Gerlafingen SO and had subsequently taken his own life. Based on this report, a large contingent of emergency and rescue services immediately deployed to Gerlafingen, where the initial report was confirmed.

A seriously injured 41-year-old woman and the suspected perpetrator, who had already died, were found at the scene, the Solothurn cantonal police wrote in a statement. The woman was immediately given medical attention by the rescue service and a Rega crew and then flown to hospital by rescue helicopter in a critical condition.

The police and the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Solothurn immediately began an investigation into the course of events, the motive and the cause of death. According to current information, the victim, a Serbian woman, and the alleged perpetrator, a 51-year-old Kosovar, knew each other.