The Thurgau cantonal police are hoping for the help of the public in investigating the accident. Keystone

After a collision between two cars, one of the parties left the scene of the accident in Engishofen TG on Wednesday. The Thurgau cantonal police are now looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

A driver was driving on the main road in Engishofen - a district of the municipality of Erlen TG - shortly before 4.30 pm. As he reported to the Thurgau cantonal police, a car overtaking in the opposite direction suddenly came towards him in his lane. The 18-year-old braked hard, but there was still a minor collision.

According to the police report, the driver of the other car briefly got out of the car but then drove on without leaving her contact details. She is described as being between 40 and 50 years old and was driving a small white car with a German license plate.

The 18-year-old was uninjured in the collision, but the damage to his car amounts to several hundred francs.

The police are now asking anyone who can provide information about the driver or the circumstances of the accident to come forward.