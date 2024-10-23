  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Sentencing order in Bern Woman takes cat for a walk - husky shakes pet to death

Dominik Müller

24.10.2024

A cat was killed in a dog attack in Bern in October 2023.
A cat was killed in a dog attack in Bern in October 2023.
Symbolbild: Keystone

In October 2023, a dog from the neighborhood killed the cat of a Bernese woman. The dog owner has now been convicted.

24.10.2024, 00:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 71-year-old dog owner has been convicted in Bern of negligent simple assault and negligent violation of the Dog Act.
  • In October 2023, her husky shook a 50-year-old woman's cat to death and bit the woman.
  • The accused must pay a fine.
Show more

In October 2023, Lucia H.* took her cat Simba for a walk in Bern - with a tragic outcome: a husky from the neighborhood killed the cat.

"We always took the cat for a walk," the 50-year-old told 20 Minuten. They had never had any problems with dogs until the incident. The shock when the husky suddenly attacked was correspondingly great.

Both H. with her cat and the 71-year-old defendant with her husky were out and about when the attack occurred. This is stated in a penalty order. According to it, the 71-year-old tried in vain to pull the dog away. The husky subsequently shook Simba to death.

H. is also injured

H. was also injured while trying to save her cat - the husky bit her hand. "If the accused had dutifully and effectively kept her dog under control and reacted immediately, the attack on the cat or his death and the bite to the finger could have been prevented," writes the Bernese public prosecutor's office.

"It was like a nightmare", says H. to "20 Minuten". Simba was a member of the family and "such a lovely cat".

The public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Bern found the dog owner guilty of negligent simple assault and negligent violation of the Dogs Act. She has been sentenced to a conditional fine of 24 daily rates of CHF 30 each. She also has to pay fines and fees amounting to CHF 1,280. In addition, the defendant must pay H. CHF 500 in compensation.

*Name changed

Free passes for politicians. Heads of Arosa Bergbahnen acquitted

Free passes for politiciansHeads of Arosa Bergbahnen acquitted

Get in touch with us. Are you divorced and suddenly paying a lot more tax?

Get in touch with usAre you divorced and suddenly paying a lot more tax?

Trial ends with a surprise. Aargau teacher punches pupil (10) in the face

Trial ends with a surpriseAargau teacher punches pupil (10) in the face