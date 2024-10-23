A cat was killed in a dog attack in Bern in October 2023. Symbolbild: Keystone

In October 2023, a dog from the neighborhood killed the cat of a Bernese woman. The dog owner has now been convicted.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 71-year-old dog owner has been convicted in Bern of negligent simple assault and negligent violation of the Dog Act.

In October 2023, her husky shook a 50-year-old woman's cat to death and bit the woman.

The accused must pay a fine. Show more

In October 2023, Lucia H.* took her cat Simba for a walk in Bern - with a tragic outcome: a husky from the neighborhood killed the cat.

"We always took the cat for a walk," the 50-year-old told 20 Minuten. They had never had any problems with dogs until the incident. The shock when the husky suddenly attacked was correspondingly great.

Both H. with her cat and the 71-year-old defendant with her husky were out and about when the attack occurred. This is stated in a penalty order. According to it, the 71-year-old tried in vain to pull the dog away. The husky subsequently shook Simba to death.

H. is also injured

H. was also injured while trying to save her cat - the husky bit her hand. "If the accused had dutifully and effectively kept her dog under control and reacted immediately, the attack on the cat or his death and the bite to the finger could have been prevented," writes the Bernese public prosecutor's office.

"It was like a nightmare", says H. to "20 Minuten". Simba was a member of the family and "such a lovely cat".

The public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Bern found the dog owner guilty of negligent simple assault and negligent violation of the Dogs Act. She has been sentenced to a conditional fine of 24 daily rates of CHF 30 each. She also has to pay fines and fees amounting to CHF 1,280. In addition, the defendant must pay H. CHF 500 in compensation.

*Name changed