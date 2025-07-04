The public prosecutor's office in Bern has sentenced a woman by summary penalty order for making threats. Symbolbild: Keystone

A 53-year-old woman in the canton of Bern threatened a dentist after she was expelled from the practice. The public prosecutor's office imposed a conditional fine and a fine.

A 53-year-old woman in the canton of Bern has received a letter from the public prosecutor's office. The reason: she was turned away by a dentist and asked to leave the practice. The accused then threatened the dentist, as reported by "20 Minuten".

"You'll see, an African will come to you and knock out all your teeth," the Eritrean woman is alleged to have said, according to the penalty order.

The woman has now been convicted of threatening. The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Bern imposed a conditional fine. If the woman reoffends within the next two years, she will have to pay 20 daily rates of CHF 30 each. In addition, a fine of 300 francs and 500 francs in procedural fees were imposed.