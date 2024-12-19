A woman tried to kill her partner twice. The case ended up before the criminal court in Zug. (archive photo) sda

A 50-year-old Greek woman is on trial in Zug because she tried to kill her British partner twice. Despite the serious accusations, the couple want to stay together.

The case is now before the criminal court in Zug. The public prosecutor's office is demanding a 12-year prison sentence and outpatient therapy.

The plaintiff now wants to withdraw his complaint and have a relationship with the woman again. Show more

A 50-year-old Greek woman has to stand trial. The reason: she wanted to kill her former partner, a British man. The two had been in a relationship since 2004. They had been living in Switzerland since 2021. Two years later, the couple moved to a campsite in a municipality in Zug, according to the Zug public prosecutor's office.

The accused had already been unhappy in the relationship beforehand, but the move to the campsite was definitely too much for her, according to "Zentralplus".

So she wants to murder her partner, as the public prosecutor accuses her. At the end of summer 2023, she serves her boyfriend pasta and a sauce. What he doesn't know is that the sauce contains rat poison. But because of the bitter taste, the Brit eats a bite and then leaves the plate. Too little to want to kill a human being.

With a sufficient dose, this would have meant the man's "agonizing death", according to the indictment. The woman acted "cruelly" and "extremely reprehensibly", writes the public prosecutor's office.

Attacked with a hand slap

After the failed attempt with the rat poison, the accused is said to have resorted to drastic measures, "Zentralplus" continues. At the end of September 2023, the accused allegedly attacked her sleeping partner with a hand sapper. A tool for woodworking.

She is said to have hit the sleeping man's head and upper body 20 times with the tool. He sustained several injuries to his head and upper body. He also broke his arm when he woke up and caught a nap. But the man survived. Again.

Plaintiff wants to withdraw lawsuit

Now the Greek woman has to stand trial for multiple attempted murders. The public prosecutor's office is demanding a 12-year prison sentence and outpatient therapy. She is also to be expelled from the country for 15 years.

But things take a turn for the worse in court: Suddenly, the private prosecutor wants to withdraw his complaint. He wants to stay together with his partner, the online magazine continues. He is also to blame. In the past, he had become violent.

Relationship should continue

The defense also argues that it was not attempted murder, but that she was under pressure and had no other way out. It was more or less a cry for help to make herself heard. For example, she had to sleep on the floor or prepare for a third world war, which the man feared, writes "Zentralplus".

In addition, she was not assisted by a Greek interpreter during the first interrogation. Afterwards, the woman was mentally distressed and unable to follow the accusations. In addition, she had had to take medication, which had changed constantly and the woman had simply not been able to be interviewed.

The 50-year-old explained in court that she also wanted to maintain the relationship. The two had spoken to a pastor, who had shown them that there were solutions together. They wanted to live together in Greece in the future.

The verdict is still pending. The presumption of innocence applies.