  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Oftringen AG Woman lies unconscious next to bicycle - two children unharmed in trailer

Dominik Müller

12.11.2025

It is still unclear why the woman fell.
It is still unclear why the woman fell.
Kapo Aargau

Under unclear circumstances, a cyclist fell in Oftringen AG. She is in a critical condition in hospital.

12.11.2025, 09:51

A passer-by found the woman shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday on Kirchstrasse in Oftringen AG. In the area of a passage with retractable bollards, she was lying unconscious on the ground next to her bicycle, as the Aargau cantonal police reported in a press release.

There were two children in the trailer, who were uninjured. The ambulance service was immediately alerted and took the 36-year-old to Aarau Cantonal Hospital. Her condition was described as critical.

It is still unclear whether the woman fell through her own fault or whether a medical problem caused her to fall. The Aargau cantonal police have begun their investigation.