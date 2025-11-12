It is still unclear why the woman fell. Kapo Aargau

Under unclear circumstances, a cyclist fell in Oftringen AG. She is in a critical condition in hospital.

Dominik Müller

A passer-by found the woman shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday on Kirchstrasse in Oftringen AG. In the area of a passage with retractable bollards, she was lying unconscious on the ground next to her bicycle, as the Aargau cantonal police reported in a press release.

There were two children in the trailer, who were uninjured. The ambulance service was immediately alerted and took the 36-year-old to Aarau Cantonal Hospital. Her condition was described as critical.

It is still unclear whether the woman fell through her own fault or whether a medical problem caused her to fall. The Aargau cantonal police have begun their investigation.