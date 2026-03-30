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One person slightly injured Woman wants to park at Würenlos service area and crashes into Burger King

Dominik Müller

30.3.2026

The Burger King branch suffered extensive material damage.
The Burger King branch suffered extensive material damage.
Kantonspolizei Aargau

On Sunday afternoon, a woman intended to park in the parking lot of the Würenlos service area. In doing so, she drove head-on into the front of a fast food restaurant. One person was slightly injured.

30.03.2026, 11:20

Shortly after 4 p.m., a 42-year-old woman wanted to park her car at the Würenlos service area. She collided head-on with the façade of a Burger King restaurant, according to the Aargau cantonal police.

The facade of the building was severely damaged by the impact. The vehicle was also damaged. The guests in the restaurant were able to get to safety in time, according to the statement. However, one person sustained minor injuries to their foot. The driver of the car was unharmed.

According to initial findings, the woman may have confused the accelerator pedal with the brake pedal while maneuvering, whereupon she drove abruptly into the facade. The Aargau cantonal police have launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

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