Numerous women in Bern gathered on Bundesplatz on Sunday. They want to take a stand against gender-based violence and advocate for equal rights for all.

Bern’s Bundesplatz was once again bathed in purple on Sunday. (File photo)

Feminist Strike Day Women in Bern strike on Bundesplatz instead of on the streets

The women of Bern marked this year’s Feminist Strike Day with a decentralized event rather than a demonstration. Dressed in shades of purple and making their voices heard, they gathered on Sunday afternoon for a joint event in front of the Federal Palace.

“Still angry!” read a large banner on the filling Bundesplatz. The goal was to take a stand against gender-based violence and for equal rights for all. The supporting program included DJ sets and speeches.

Earlier, the strikers had spread out across more than 50 events. Numerous organizations organized activities such as a brunch, a craft workshop, or a yoga class.

However, a march through the city center was not on the agenda this year. The Bern Strike Collective cited a lack of resources, among other reasons, for this hiatus in demonstrations. These resources are already being channeled into preparations for the nationwide care strike on June 14, 2027.

In cities such as Zurich, Basel, and Lucerne, the rallies were scheduled for the late afternoon.