Switzerland is experiencing a historic low in births: in 2024, the average woman had just 1.29 children - fewer than ever before.

At 1.29, the average number of children per woman in Switzerland has fallen to its lowest level since records began. The desire to have children is also declining.

According to the Federal Statistical Office on Monday, the number of births of third children in particular has fallen in recent years. They fell by 13.6 percent in 2024. First births also fell between 2019 and 2024, namely by 8.5 percent and second births by 9 percent.

The births of fourth and subsequent children fell by 5.8% in the same period. According to the FSO, the total fertility rate of women aged 35 to 39 has been higher than that of women aged 25 to 29 over the last ten years.

Desire for children is decreasing

Among people aged 20 to 29, the desire to have children has also decreased significantly in recent years, it added. In 2023, 17% of people wanted to remain childless. In 2013, it was still 6 percent and in 2018 just under 8 percent. Among 30 to 39-year-olds, this figure rose from 9 percent to 16 percent in the same period.

The desire to have two children is still the most common. According to the FSO, the desired number of children hardly changed across different population groups. There is hardly any difference between women and men, and there are also only minor differences according to level of education, language region or between urban and rural areas. Only people without a stable partnership are more likely not to want to have children.

Children influence enjoyment of life

According to the FSO, 41% of 20 to 39-year-olds expected a child to have a positive impact on their enjoyment of life in 2023, compared to 21% who feared a negative impact.

In terms of career, around half expect negative consequences. Fears about career prospects in recent years have remained constant, while expectations regarding happiness and satisfaction in life have worsened significantly.

For more than half of 20 to 39-year-olds, the quality of their relationship with their partner determines whether a couple would like to have a child. The financial situation also plays an important role, wrote the FSO. In recent years, the division of housework and childcare between parents has also become increasingly important.