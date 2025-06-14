  1. Residential Customers
Feminist demonstrations on June 14 Women's strike in Switzerland - these are the demands of the trade unions

SDA

14.6.2025 - 14:47

Several thousand people gather in Basel for the women's strike.
Keystone

Thousands demonstrate for more equality at the Feminist Strike 2025. With actions in over two dozen cities, trade unions demanded an end to wage discrimination, better wages in women's professions and effective measures against sexual harassment.

Keystone-SDA

14.06.2025, 14:47

14.06.2025, 15:04

Thousands of people demonstrated in various cities on Saturday afternoon on Women's Strike Day. In the run-up to the event, the trade unions called for more measures for "real equality".

The Swiss Federation of Trade Unions had called for the feminist strike under the motto "No turning back - together for more equality". Actions were planned in around 25 cities and municipalities across Switzerland, for example in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Lausanne, Bern and Lugano.

Women still earn 17.5 percent less than men. 45 percent of this is due to indirect discrimination such as profession, industry or age. However, 55 percent is due to direct discrimination, according to the trade union Unia. (Archive image from the 2023 women's strike in Bern)
sda

On the occasion of the women's strike, the SGB called on employers and politicians to take measures to finally achieve real equality, as this is still far from being achieved, it wrote in advance.

According to the trade union federation, women earn an average of 1364 francs less per month than men. In professions and sectors where women predominate, employees are still paid less and every second woman experiences sexual harassment at work.

These are the demands of the trade unions

  • Companies must be obliged to review their wages and be fined if they refuse to do so.
  • Wages in typical female professions must rise, with a minimum wage of CHF 4,500 for all and at least CHF 5,000 for professionals with an apprenticeship.
  • The dismantling of gender equality programs in internationally active companies must not be allowed to continue.
  • Childcare must be free, of high quality and open to all parents, just like schools.
  • A binding zero tolerance of sexual harassment must be enforced in the workplace.
