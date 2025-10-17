  1. Residential Customers
Accident in Laax GR Worker injured in the face by chainsaw

Sven Ziegler

17.10.2025

The worker was injured by the chainsaw.
Kapo GR

A worker was injured while working with a chainsaw in Laax GR on Thursday afternoon. The man suffered a cut to his face and had to be taken to hospital.

17.10.2025, 10:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 30-year-old worker was injured while working with a chainsaw in Laax.
  • The man suffered a cut below his left eye.
  • He was treated by the rescue service and taken to Ilanz hospital.
Show more

A man was injured in the face in a work accident in Laax GR on Thursday afternoon. According to the cantonal police of Graubünden, the 30-year-old was busy chopping up branches on a trailer with a chainsaw shortly before 3 pm.

According to initial findings, the saw kicked back, causing the worker to suffer a cut below his left eye. Colleagues from a nearby construction site immediately provided first aid.

A team from the Surselva rescue service provided the injured man with medical treatment and took him to hospital in Ilanz. The police are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.