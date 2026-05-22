The victim is a 32-year-old Portuguese national. KAPO VS

A 32-year-old Portuguese worker has died on a construction site in Aminona in Valais. He was hit by a pole during drilling work, according to the cantonal police.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A man died in a work accident in Aminona in the municipality of Crans-Montana on Wednesday. The accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on a construction site. The worker was a 32-year-old Portuguese man.

According to the information available, workers were carrying out drilling work. For reasons that are still unclear, a metal rod hit one of the workers.

The emergency services of the cantonal rescue organization KWRO 144 provided first aid at the scene. Air-Glaciers then flew the man by helicopter to the CHUV University Hospital in Lausanne in a serious condition.

The worker succumbed to his injuries there in the early evening. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation. It aims to clarify how the fatal accident at work could have happened.

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