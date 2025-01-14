The man was trapped on the construction site near the Isla Bella tunnel. Kapo Graubünden

A man was trapped between a machine and the tunnel wall on a tunnel construction site on Monday. He suffered moderate injuries.

Sven Ziegler

A work accident occurred on Monday morning on the construction site of the Isla Bella tunnel safety gallery. A man was trapped between a machine and the tunnel wall.

The 57-year-old was carrying out various tasks in the safety tunnel when he became trapped between the concrete spraying machine and the tunnel wall at around 11.15 a.m., according to the Graubünden cantonal police.

Work colleagues freed the man, drove him out of the tunnel and handed the injured man over to a team from the Central Grisons Rescue Service. After receiving emergency medical treatment, he was taken to Thusis Hospital with moderate injuries. The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the cause of the accident.