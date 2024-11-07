There is an acute shortage of space in Bern's prisons, as an IT problem has paralyzed fine collection for a year and many people are serving alternative custodial sentences. bild: Kanton Bern

Lea Oetiker

The reason for this: last year there was a traffic jam when it came to collecting fines.

Now work and waiting rooms are to be converted into prison cells and the existing cells are to be occupied more densely. Show more

There is not enough space in the prisons in the canton of Bern. The reason for this is that too many people prefer to serve their fines rather than pay them. This is called a substitute custodial sentence. One day must be spent in prison for every CHF 100 fine.

Last year, the Canton of Bern's fine collection system did not work for a year due to an IT problem. As a result, there was a huge backlog in the processing of fines.

A large proportion has already been processed, but there are still 14,000 dossiers pending, as Security Director Philippe Müller told SRF Regionaljournal.

Many would rather serve a substitute sentence

As a result, the regional prisons in Bern are now overcrowded. Many people want to serve a substitute sentence at the same time instead of paying the fine. Müller speaks of an occupancy rate of over 120 percent. In some prisons it is even higher.

An urgent solution is therefore being sought. In Burgdorf, they wanted to temporarily place a container next to the regional prison. However, the cantonal parliament rejected this proposal.

Now work and waiting rooms are to be converted into prison cells and the existing cells are to be occupied more densely, according to the regional journal. This could create around 30 prison places. But: "If there are five or six people in a cell that is actually intended for three, then the potential for conflict naturally increases," says Müller.

Congestion to be reduced by 2026

For this reason, seven additional supervisors and support staff are being hired for a limited period of three years. "We won't just let anyone go. It will be enough, it will just get tighter," says Müller, summarizing the situation.

The aim is to reduce the resulting backlog by 2026, as minor penalties expire within three years, according to Müller.