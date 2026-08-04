Shortly before the vote on the neutrality initiative, Christoph Blocher is taking a tougher stance. The former Federal Councilor has labeled Switzerland a “warring party” because of the sanctions against Russia—and is convinced that a completely neutral Switzerland would be spared by Moscow.

Here's what it's all about Christoph Blocher warns that, after completely conquering Ukraine, Russia could advance to within close proximity of Switzerland.

In his view, a permanent, armed, and comprehensive neutrality would protect Switzerland from an attack.

On September 27, the public will vote on the Neutrality Initiative, which, according to polls, faces an uphill battle. Summary created with

“World War III is drawing nearer”: With this warning, Christoph Blocher is once again weighing in on the referendum campaign shortly before the vote on the neutrality initiative. Should Russia gain complete control of Ukraine, it would be right on Poland’s and Germany’s doorstep—and thus “ultimately at the Swiss border,” the former SVP Federal Councilor tells “NZZ".

Nevertheless, Blocher does not believe Russia would attack a consistently neutral Switzerland. “If Switzerland is absolutely neutral, Russia won’t do that,” he says. He describes the adoption of EU sanctions, however, as a historic mistake: “Russia now counts us among its adversaries; Switzerland is now a party to the war.” Neutrality must therefore also exclude sanctions, diplomatic measures, and travel restrictions.

It is precisely this understanding that the Neutrality Initiative aims to enshrine in the Federal Constitution. “Should the Federal Council be able to decide on war or peace at will?” asks Blocher. He rejects the accusation that his initiative plays into Moscow’s hands: “We’re certainly not siding with the aggressor! But we’re not standing shoulder to shoulder with the opponents either.”

The bill is not without controversy

Yet the proposal itself is not without controversy even within the SVP. As early as September 2025, individual party representatives had already expressed openness to a counterproposal. While this would have enshrined neutrality in the Constitution, it would have continued to allow for sanctions. This approach was apparently also driven by concerns that a significant defeat could weaken the advocates of neutrality in the long term.

Meanwhile, the “Yes” committee led by Blocher and Pro-Schweiz President Stephan Rietiker has launched its campaign. It warns that traditional neutrality is being gradually eroded. The vote will take place on September 27. According to a recent poll, however, the initiative faces an uphill battle—yet Blocher remains undeterred: “You don’t launch a referendum to win at all costs, but for the right cause.”