This is how the A4 highway near Arth looked after the collision between the wrong-way driver's car and an oncoming car. Keystone

On Sunday morning, an accident involving a wrong-way driver occurred on the A4 near Arth SZ. The highway had to be closed for around three hours afterwards.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A wrong-way driver caused an accident on the A4 highway between Küssnacht SZ and Goldau SZ on Sunday morning. Two people were slightly injured. The highway had to be closed for around three hours afterwards.

As the Schwyz cantonal police reported in a press release, shortly after six o'clock in the morning, several people reported that a wrong-way driver was approaching them on the highway. The driver in question was a 32-year-old man who, for reasons as yet unexplained, was driving northbound in the opposite direction.

In the area of the Arth SZ highway exit, there was a collision with a car coming the right way. The 46-year-old female driver was slightly injured and had to be taken to hospital. The wrong-way driver was also hospitalized by the ambulance service with minor injuries. The public prosecutor's office in Schwyz ordered a blood and urine sample to be taken.

The highway subsequently had to be closed between Küssnacht and Arth for forensics, recovery work and cleaning of the roadway.