After driving the wrong way, the driver left the A4 near Seewen SZ. Google Street View

A driver in the canton of Schwyz realizes too late that he is on a freeway. He turns around - and drives in the wrong direction. The situation ends badly, but there are consequences.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A driver drove the wrong way on the A4 near Seewen SZ.

He drove around 260 meters in the wrong direction and crossed several vehicles - but there was no accident.

In addition to this offense, he has now also been convicted of damage to property. Show more

A 24-year-old man undertook a dangerous wrong-way journey on the A4 near Seewen SZ in October 2025. It all started with a curious misinterpretation: the man, who lives in the canton of Obwalden, did not realize that he was on the freeway at the end of the slip road - "due to a failure to pay sufficient attention when observing the signalization", as stated in a penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz at the beginning of April.

The driver turned at the end of the single lane section and drove in the wrong direction on the two-lane A4 for around 260 meters in the overtaking lane. While driving the wrong way, he crossed a car in the normal lane and several vehicles in the slow lane at the Seewen exit.

When he noticed his mishap, the young man turned again and immediately left the highway again in the direction of Seewen. It was only by great luck that there was no accident.

Not the first wrong-way drive near Seewen

By driving the wrong way, he was guilty of grossly negligent violation of traffic regulations. But that's not all: because he forced his way into two rooms in a hostel in February of this year, he was also convicted of criminal damage to property.

The sentence amounts to a conditional fine of 100 daily rates of 90 francs and a fine of 2,850 francs. He only has to pay the fine if he reoffends within the next two years. However, he will have to pay the fine in any case, as well as the legal costs of around 1,100 francs. The penalty order is legally binding.

Curious: Back in July 2024, a driver turned around on the A4 near Seewen and drove south in the opposite direction. At the time, a 65-year-old tourist from Poland wanted to take the fastest route to Italy.

Video from the department