The service area in Würenlos takes action against car posers. Imago

The operators of the service area in Würenlos are taking action: From Friday evening, access to the upper parking area will be controlled. Just last week, the municipality reduced the free parking time.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you From Friday evening, access to the "Fressbalken" will be controlled.

The control will be carried out by an increased presence of the security service. Show more

From Friday evening, access to the upper parking area at the "Fressbalken" service station in Würenlos AG will be controlled. In this way, the operators want to curb car gatherings.

The control will be carried out by an increased presence of the security service. The service area operators are working closely with the cantonal police to ensure that the measures are enforced smoothly.

Checks are carried out at night

The checks are carried out at night "to specifically prevent unannounced car gatherings", according to the press release. "Access to the electric fast-charging stations and the catering services for customers will therefore remain unrestricted."

Just under a week ago , the municipality of Würenlos itself took measures to prevent car posers from displaying their expensive sports cars and to reduce the noise. Previously, parking was free for four hours, but the parking time has now been reduced to two hours. The operator also wants to install a barrier and cameras.

And in spring, rules of conduct were introduced to help ease the situation. "There was a great deal of understanding for our concerns, and it quickly became clear that only a small group of people were violating the legal regulations by letting their vehicles roar loudly," explains the Center Management of the Würenlos service area in a press release.