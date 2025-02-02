It looks genuine, but it's not: unknown persons have been trying to unsettle foreign nationals living in Switzerland with fake letters from the State Secretariat for Migration. Aktuelle News / X

More than 20 cases of forged letters claiming to come from the State Secretariat for Migration have emerged in Switzerland. The letters are aimed specifically at foreign nationals and call on them to leave the country.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least 20 foreign nationals working in Switzerland have received forged letters purporting to be deportation orders from the State Secretariat for Migration.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has closed the investigation without having found the perpetrators.

One of the victims received a xenophobic pamphlet sent to her business address after the SEM forgery. Show more

This letter pulled the rug out from under the feet of a scientist working in Switzerland. She comes from an EU country, has lived in Switzerland for three years and wishes to remain anonymous. She is not a public figure.

The letter bears the logo of the State Secretariat for Migration. It states that her residence permit has been revoked and that she will no longer have the right to live in Switzerland on January 1, 2025. She thinks she will have to quit her job and give up the life she has built up here.

The letter is sent to her business address. When she takes it to her superior, he realizes that it is a forgery. The reference number is wrong, the QR code leads nowhere. The English translation contains errors.

20 cases of forged SEM letters

The relief quickly mixes with the unease of not being welcome in Switzerland, the woman tells RTS television in French-speaking Switzerland, SRF takes over the story.

Achtung, Fake: Briefe des Bundes sorgen für Verunsicherung – doch sie sind gefälscht https://t.co/tymtHPVuqg pic.twitter.com/4hxgJEI0Al — «Aktuelle News» Pressenews Mediennews Aktuellenews (@Medien_News) April 25, 2024

She is not the only one to have received a forged departure order. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is aware of 20 cases in which people received such letters at the beginning of 2024. However, they searched unsuccessfully for the senders and closed the investigation in September 2024. Further false SEM letters are on file in the cantons, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland informs SRF.

The second letter is a xenophobic pamphlet

At the same time, the scientist received another letter. This time it is an openly xenophobic pamphlet in which she, along with all other foreigners, is blamed for everything that is not going well in Switzerland from the writer's point of view. The threatening letter announces unrest for the year 2025.

The scientist cannot explain why the xenophobes chose her as the addressee. More than 2.4 million people without a Swiss passport are permanent residents of this country. The letters are unpleasant, but she has no intention of leaving the country where she feels at home.