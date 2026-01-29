An SBB manager is alleged to have embezzled millions. sda

An SBB manager is alleged to have embezzled nine million francs. For 17 years, he had fictitious invoices paid. He has confessed and is awaiting trial before the Federal Criminal Court.

Stefan Michel

The case has only been known for a week. However, the Office of the Attorney General has been investigating for months. It is probably one of the biggest cases of fraud in the history of SBB.

What happened?

SBB has filed charges against a former manager who allegedly embezzled a total of CHF 9 million over a period of 17 years.

The scam: according to the indictment, the suspect had SBB pay invoices for which no payment was made. To do this, he worked with other people inside and outside his employer. This is how the indictment, which is available to the "Tages-Anzeiger", describes it.

What does the indictment accuse him of?

The Federal Criminal Court has jurisdiction. The charges include fraud, misconduct in public office, money laundering, forgery of documents and violations of the Weapons Act.

The accused is alleged to have created some of the invoices himself, in the name of a joint-stock company "which was effectively under the control of the SBB manager", as the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper writes.

It is not known what the offense against the Weapons Act is all about.

Who is the accused?

One week after the proceedings became known, the accused contacted "Blick". The newspaper calls him Ueli T. He comes from Aargau and has worked for the SBB for 30 years. The "Tages-Anzeiger" also refers to him as a department head. It is not known exactly where he stood in the SBB organization chart and hierarchy, nor how close he was to the top of the company.

The first time he embezzled money was when he ran into a financial bottleneck. This developed into one of the biggest fraud cases in the history of SBB.

On November 20, the main suspect was arrested in front of an SBB building in Olten SO and remanded in custody. Two months later, after admitting to most of the offenses he was accused of, he was released. "Without conditions", as he told Blick.

How could the fraud remain undetected for so long?

For 17 years, the executive was able to check invoices and arrange for them to be paid without any actual payment being recorded in SBB's books. SBB cannot explain how this fraudulent system could have gone unnoticed for so long. They merely told the Tages-Anzeiger that with 35,000 employees this could not be completely avoided - despite the compliance system that they operate for this purpose.

However, a media spokesperson told the NZZ that it was also "extremely offensive" for SBB that the case had gone undetected for so long.

SBB emphasizes that it immediately launched an internal investigation after the first suspicions arose. The employee was immediately dismissed without notice. However, this does not make the 17 years in which nobody noticed anything and six-figure sums flowed out year after year any shorter.

Is SBB particularly susceptible to fraud by employees?

There is no statistical evidence that SBB is cheated more frequently by its own employees than other companies. What is certain is that when a case of fraud becomes known at a federal company and even more so at the national railroad company, attention is high and reporting is particularly thorough.

In fact, there have been several cases in recent years in which SBB has been cheated out of money by employees. In the 2010s, for example, an employee awarded contracts to a friend and thus swindled 2 million francs. The fraud continued even after the friend's death.

Another gang of fraudsters bought a Porsche and several Harley Davidsons at SBB's expense and renovated their homes. After a ten-year trial, they had to pay back several hundred thousand francs.

The last major case was that of the fraudulent employee of the SBB subsidiary Elvetino. He awarded fictitious consultancy mandates to friends and had them pay back part of the fees transferred by Elvetino. He had also purchased cheap products and had them paid for by his employer at greatly inflated prices. In the fall of 2024, he received a three-year prison sentence for this.

How was the fraud discovered?

It is not known exactly what led to the alleged million-dollar fraudster Ueli T.'s downfall. He himself told Blick that he had been betrayed.

The case came to public attention because of a side issue: the partner of the accused's ex-wife had sued to be allowed to keep a Mini convertible, which, according to the ongoing investigation, had been bought with embezzled money from SBB. The vehicle had been transferred to the ex-wife's new partner while the proceedings against the SBB manager were still ongoing. The case came to the attention of the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper because of this appeal, on which the Federal Criminal Court sent out a media release.

What does the main suspect say?

"Yes, I've confessed, I'm very sorry," Blick quotes the accused, who contacted the newspaper. It was a bad thing that he would like to undo. Instead, he will have to make up for the damage by paying back the embezzled money, as far as he still can. The date of the court hearing is not yet known.