In the municipality of Sisikon, water may no longer be drunk from the tap.

The municipality of Sisikon UR has issued a warning to the population. From now on, drinking water must be boiled.

Sven Ziegler

A drinking water warning is now in force in the municipality of Sisikon UR. The tap water is contaminated, the municipality writes on its website.

The drinking water must not be used for drinking, cooking or washing until further notice.

Tap water must be boiled before consumption with immediate effect. Boiling guarantees the destruction of any pathogens. "We are working at full speed to restore the drinking water supply as quickly as possible - but this may take several days," the press release states.

Mineral water is recommended for drinking and as baby food. If you develop a high temperature, diarrhea or vomiting after drinking water, you should consult a doctor.