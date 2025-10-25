Podcasts are now a faithful companion in everyday life. (archive image) Bild: KEYSTONE

Podcasts have become an integral part of everyday life. Now they are also conquering the big stages: Formats such as "Zivadiliring" or "Mord auf Ex" are filling halls and turning their hosts into stars. What's behind it all?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Podcasts have long been part of everyday life in Switzerland: according to "Digimonitor 2024", around four million people listen to them - almost two thirds of the population.

At the end of October, a podcast team will perform in the Hallenstadion for the first time: "Zivadiliring". The show is sold out.

Whether cooking, on the way to work or at the gym - podcasts have long been an integral part of everyday life in Switzerland. According to the representative study "Digimonitor 2024", around four million people in the country now listen to podcasts at least occasionally. This corresponds to almost two thirds of the population. Just two years ago, the figure was only 2.6 million.

Podcasts are no longer just listened to, but also watched - and on ever larger stages. Whether at Kaufleuten, Volkshaus or even Zurich's Hallenstadion, Switzerland's largest concert hall, podcasters are now performing live. On October 26, "Zivadiliring" will be the first Swiss podcast to perform in front of a sold-out audience, followed in January by the German true crime hit "Mord auf Ex".

But why are podcasts so popular?

Friendship develops between listener and narrator

"Unfortunately, the question is not that simple," says Cheyenne Mackay, Deputy Managing Director and Head Of Content at Podcastschmiede in Winterthur. "Successful live podcasts are all about personal relationships. You build a bond with people and they almost become pop stars," she continues.

Formats such as "Zivadiliring" or "Mord auf Ex" thrive on this closeness. "They are very personal and you have the feeling that you are accompanying someone. That creates a kind of friendship," Mackay continues. As podcasts are usually consumed via headphones, the voice directly in your ear creates a physical closeness that creates intimacy. This phenomenon is known as a "parasocial relationship".

This is different with pop stars: "You listen to music and don't have a personal insight into their lives," she continues. Podcasts make you feel less alone because they address topics that concern you.

There are around four and a half million podcasts worldwide. According to Mackay, around two million of them are in English and around 100,000 in German. It is unclear how many there are in Switzerland alone - there are no exact figures. What is clear, however, is that the format has become firmly established.

"There's a podcast for every 'special interest'"

"Podcasts are a democratization of audio formats," says Mackay. Radio required studios and technology that was not accessible to everyone. Podcasts, on the other hand, can be made by anyone, "but not all of them are commercially successful or reach a large number of people." It's the same with music.

This is where the "wheat is separated from the chaff", says Mackay. She cites the formats "Thronfolge" and "Zivadiliring" as examples: "They have the flair and the craft for it. The people from 'Thronfolge' are professional presenters. They know how to build up tension in a conversation and make it dynamic."

Podcasts also make it possible to delve deeper into topics and immerse yourself in niches: "There is a podcast for every 'special interest'. That makes the format exciting and accessible."

Podcasts show how a piece of research came about

But what makes podcasts so successful? "One thing is definitely the type of storytelling," explains Mackay. While traditional journalism is objective and fact-based, research in podcasts is often part of the story. This is particularly the case with storytelling podcasts: "They take you into the research. In the newspaper I read about the result, in the podcast I find out if something doesn't work or how to do research."

Studies show that journalism is more credible when it is clear how information is created. People who understand how reporters work have more trust in their work. "The journey strengthens the bond," says Mackay. Especially when mistakes, false leads or time-consuming inquiries become transparent.

The under-30 age group listens to podcasts most frequently, but use is also high among people up to the age of 50. After 50, the audio format is listened to less frequently, which is probably due to access to digital platforms. "This age group is not yet as digitized and is less familiar with digital offerings, which makes access to podcasts more complicated," says Mackay.

These different usage patterns can also be seen on the individual platforms: On Apple, there would be mainly "older" users, those over 30 and 40. "Informative formats dominate there," says Mackay. Spotify, on the other hand, has younger users, especially those under 30. "Here, personality formats such as shows, talks and true crime are popular."

This is also illustrated by the analysis of 2024: on Spotify, "Beziehungskosmos" topped the list of most listened to podcasts, followed by "Gemischtes Hack" in second place and "Zivadiliring" in third. Fourth and fifth place went to "Hobbylos" and "Zeit Verbrechen". However, there is no Switzerland-specific analysis from Apple Music - only the current "Top Charts". "Echo der Zeit" is in first place, "Zivadiliring" is in second place and "Podcast am Pistenrand" is in third place, while there are also no official figures on which podcast genres are particularly popular in Switzerland.

"Podcasts can give rise to stage formats"

But are podcasts just a trend - or an integral part of the media landscape? In terms of media usage, podcasts rank fifth worldwide - after YouTube, television, digital news and music streaming. "Podcasts are not a trend, but simply an additional form of media that exists and that people simply consume. Almost all media companies offer this service," says Mackay.

What is exciting, however, is that a separate "fandom" is now forming around podcasts. The live shows show that podcasts have become a new form of pop culture. "As a podcaster, you have the opportunity to become a kind of influencer or pop star," says Mackay.

"I think it's really remarkable that 'Zivadiliring' has managed to sell out an indoor stadium," says Mackay. Especially as the podcast is published in Swiss German - an estimated 4.9 million people speak the language. In contrast, formats such as "Mord auf Ex", which are produced in High German, reach a much wider audience.

Today, live podcasts are no longer just about the conversation, but about the experience, explains Mackay. Light, music and visual effects turn them into entire shows. "Successful podcasts can become stage formats" - and audiences are following this trend with great interest.