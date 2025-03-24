The cherry blossoms in Mon-Repos Park in Lausanne. Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

Switzerland is glowing in shades of pink and white these weeks: the cherry blossom is back. The most beautiful places to experience this natural spectacle.

Spring is slowly approaching and with it comes the magical season of cherry blossom. The delicate pink and white blossoms transform cities and landscapes into an enchanting sea of flowers that can often only be admired for a few weeks.

Whether in Zurich, Bern, Basel or Ticino - Switzerland offers numerous places to enjoy the beauty of the cherry blossoms. Here are a few of the most beautiful:

Zurich

The cherry trees around Idaplatz in Zurich are probably the classic. Along Bertastrasse, the cherry plum blossoms bloom in a beautiful pink on both sides for almost 600 meters.

Bertastrasse in Zurich is definitely worth a visit. KEYSTONE

Right next to Bertastrasse - in a cross street - are Zurlindenstrasse and Zentralstrasse. Ornamental cherries form a sea of white blossoms here.

Zentralstrasse in Zurich is adorned with ornamental cherries. KEYSTONE

Also very popular: the Japanese flowering cherries bloom on Rotbuchstrasse. Röschibachstrasse is also nearby. Here, too, you will find beautiful blossoms.

Finally, a little insider tip: Eichbühlstrasse is also worth a visit. The street is currently also covered in blossoms from the chestnut trees.

In Zurich, magnolias, cherry blossoms and cherry plums are so popular that there is even a dedicated website with the current blossom status. For the sporty among you: The route is worth it.

Berne

At the rose garden in Bern, you can not only enjoy a wonderful view, but in spring the 100 or so trees here also enchant you with their blossoms. Incidentally, the trees were a gift from a farmer and beekeeper from Japan to the city of Bern. He gave them in 1975 because he was so fascinated by the way Switzerland works.

There is also a website with the current blossom status at Rosenplatz.

The rose garden in Bern not only offers a great view over the city, but you can also admire the blossoming trees. KEYSTONE

Not in the mood for large crowds? Then a visit to Rodtmattstrasse is worthwhile: between the BEA Expo and Viktoriaplatz there is an avenue of beautiful and dense plum trees. Also recommended: the cherry blossoms behind the BKW building.

Basel

Basel also offers an enchanting array of blossoms: pink blood plum blossoms delight the eye on Bärschwilerstrasse, Wielandplatz and along Bruderholzallee. If you are looking for ornamental cherries, you will find them in Kannenfeldpark, on the Itelpfad or on General Guisan-Strasse.

Ticino

The Ascona-Locarno region is famous for its camellias, magnolias and cherry blossoms.

The cherry blossoms on Viale Monte Verità in Ascona are particularly impressive, where the blossoming trees with the snow-capped peaks in the background provide a picturesque backdrop. In Locarno, there are cherry trees in the courtyard of the police station and on Via Beltramina, where the trees are so dense that on the right days they cover the sky with a pink blanket.

As spring starts earlier in Ticino than in other parts of Switzerland, there is a risk that the blossom is already over. However, it is always worth a visit - whether this year or next spring.

Lausanne

Lausanne offers several enchanting places to admire the cherry blossom. The park of the Olympic Museum is undoubtedly the best-known spot for cherry blossom enthusiasts.

No less impressive is Mon-Repos Park, where the trees blossom in glorious pink and provide the perfect backdrop for a picnic in good weather.

The cherry blossoms in Mon-Repos Park in Lausanne. Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

For more cherry blossom experiences, a visit to the Western Switzerland School of Art and Communication (Eracom) is well worthwhile. Those who prefer brighter flowers should not miss the esplanade of the cathedral. Here you can not only admire the cherry trees, but also enjoy a breathtaking view over the city. A climb up the cathedral tower rounds off the experience perfectly.

Zug

In Zug, it is even worth taking a cherry blossom walk. There are three different routes that start from Zug and lead to Oberwil, Menzingen or Goldau. The shortest route leads from Zug railroad station through the old town to Oberwil.

The "Chriesiwanderung" from Zug to Goldau leads past beautiful places. Zug Tourismus

The Zugerberg is also a popular excursion destination. A hiking trail leads from Zug via Walchwilerberg in five hours to Arth-Goldau ZG, where not only the blossoming cherry trees but also the fantastic view of Lake Zug are a feast for the eyes.

Zug Tourism even has a cherry telephone in Zug. You can call them to find out when the trees are in full bloom.

Schwyz

The Arth cherry orchard comprises numerous cherry groves from various farms and businesses in Schwyz. The circular route between Oberarth and Arth takes about an hour and a half through the magnificent landscape. Some of the farms can be visited along the way, and small farm stores sell local produce.

Also worth a visit is the former cherry village of Steinen. Schwyz Tourismus

The former cherry village of Steinen is also worth a visit. In the 1950s, almost 8000 trees were in bloom every spring. Today, the number is unfortunately nowhere near as high, but the walk is still worthwhile: the fruit trees are in full bloom, the view of the Mythen is magnificent and part of the path leads through a charming nature reserve on the Lauerzersee lake

