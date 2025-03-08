The Grindelwald-Pfingstegg AG aerial cableway. Ricardo

Luftseilbahn Grindelwald-Pfingstegg AG has put a gondola from 1967 up for auction on Ricardo. The bids for the cabin are already skyrocketing at the start.

The Grindelwald-Pfingstegg aerial cableway has been auctioning off a Gondeli since Friday morning.

Another one will be donated to the Swiss Cable Car Museum in Kandersteg.

The bids for the cabin skyrocket right from the start.

Luftseilbahn Grindelwald-Pfingstegg AG has been advertising a restored cabin from 1967 on Ricardo since Friday morning. The company writes this in a press release.

The cabin is being auctioned off as part of the modernization of the aerial cableway. Another example will be loaned to the Swiss Cable Car Museum in Kandersteg.

"This is a unique opportunity to buy a cable car cabin at auction in order to realize your own idea," says Remo Spieler, Managing Director of Luftseilbahn Grindelwald-Pfingstegg AG.

A piece of Swiss transportation history

This auction is far more than just a sale - it is an invitation to preserve and reinterpret a piece of Swiss transportation history. The cabin is also suitable as a fondue parlor, pop-up restaurant or unique event space, it continues.

The last bid is over 3000 francs. Ricardo

The gondola is also popular on Ricardo. One hour after the start of the sale, the highest bid was still two francs, but it is now over 3,000 francs.

The auction runs until March 17.