Action opening Bachenbülach At 8.40 a.m., the ribbon is cut in Parkallee in Bachenbülach and the first Swiss Action store is officially opened. Image: blue News The opening attracts numerous bargain hunters. The rush is huge. Image: blue News Aline (left) and Jessica are delighted that they no longer have to go to Germany to shop at Action. Image: blue News There is heavy traffic in the aisles between the shelves. Image: blue News In front of Parkallee, a bouncy castle and food stalls round off the shopping experience. Image: blue News Even before the doors open, numerous customers and media representatives are waiting to get in. Image: blue News Action opening Bachenbülach At 8.40 a.m., the ribbon is cut in Parkallee in Bachenbülach and the first Swiss Action store is officially opened. Image: blue News The opening attracts numerous bargain hunters. The rush is huge. Image: blue News Aline (left) and Jessica are delighted that they no longer have to go to Germany to shop at Action. Image: blue News There is heavy traffic in the aisles between the shelves. Image: blue News In front of Parkallee, a bouncy castle and food stalls round off the shopping experience. Image: blue News Even before the doors open, numerous customers and media representatives are waiting to get in. Image: blue News

The Dutch discounter Action celebrates its market entry in Switzerland with balloons and crowds of bargain hunters. But it remains true to its low-cost strategy.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Dutch low-cost discounter Action has opened its first Swiss store.

The rush in Bachenbülach ZH is huge.

The company focuses on extremely low prices and a constantly changing product range. Show more

At 8.40 a.m., the managers cut the ribbon. The opening of the first Action store in Switzerland was actually planned for 9 a.m., but the interest is so great that the plans are changed without further ado. The waiting customers are delighted: people stream through in droves under the archway of balloons.

The venue is the Parkallee shopping center in Bachenbülach ZH. The Dutch discounter has chosen this location for the start of its expansion plans in Switzerland, with a second store in Martigny VS in the pipeline.

Action remains true to its strategy: extremely low prices and a constantly changing product range. The slogans are "Always 1500 products for under CHF 2" or "150 new products every week".

"Now we no longer have to travel to Germany"

An on-site inspection reveals a wide range of products: from detergents to car accessories and cosmetics to folding football goals, everything is on offer. Sweets and snacks are also sold, but not perishable food.

Customers Aline and Jessica have already been on site in Bachenbülach since 8 am. "We think it's great that Action is now also in Switzerland. Now we no longer have to travel to Germany," they tell blue News. They are fans of the discount store: "You can find all sorts of things here - only three times cheaper."

However, as is usual with premieres, not everything is running smoothly in Bachenbülach. "QR codes are always missing at the checkout," says one employee. Sales staff then have to go to the shelves and check the price. But the initial difficulties are taken in stride: "It's not a problem, it gives us a short break."

Wave of success sweeps across Europe

Action CEO Hajir Hajji underlines these statements in conversation with media representatives: "We have the lowest prices, that's important to us." In Germany, Action advertises 1500 products for less than one euro - well below the two francs promised in this country. Hajji explains: "The price level is higher in Switzerland. Rent is higher, real estate costs more. But we can guarantee the lowest price on the market."

Switzerland is the 13th country into which Action is expanding. The established low-cost discounters such as Lidl and Aldi have already overtaken the Dutch in terms of sales growth. It remains to be seen whether the wave of success will also spread to Switzerland. However, the start suggests that it will.

More videos on the topic