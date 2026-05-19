The "Bären" is for sale - for 1.5 million francs. Screenshot Google Review

Switzerland's oldest "Bären" in Trubschachen BE is being sold. After more than 30 years, Urs and Fränzi Mäder are handing over the traditional inn. A successor is to be found by 2027 at the latest.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gasthof Bären in Trubschachen is being sold.

It is considered the oldest "Bären" in Switzerland and dates back to 1356.

After more than 30 years, landlord Urs Mäder is looking for a successor and wants to hand over the business by 2027 at the latest. Show more

A long era is coming to an end in Emmental: the traditional Gasthof Bären in Trubschachen, which is considered the oldest "Bären" in Switzerland, is up for sale. After more than 30 years as hosts, Urs and Fränzi Mäder are looking for a successor for the historic property - a business that has characterized the village for centuries, as the "Berner Zeitung" writes.

The history of the house goes back a long way. The "Bären" was first mentioned in a document in 1356 and has held tavern rights since 1569, which means it is officially documented as an inn.

Over the centuries, the building has changed hands several times. The present form of the inn evolved after reconstruction following a fire at the end of the 17th century.

For Urs Mäder, the history of the business began more than three decades ago, when he and his wife moved to the Emmental. "Running a restaurant has changed in recent years," Mäder told the newspaper. Evening business in particular has declined, which is why the focus is increasingly on day guests.

The business is also benefiting from the development of tourism in the region, particularly due to the nearby Kambly adventure world, which brings many visitors to Trubschachen. At the same time, personal commitment remains crucial for the business. Mäder emphasizes: "Our long-standing, experienced employees are a great support," the landlord told the Berner Zeitung newspaper.

Property on offer for 1.5 million francs

In addition to its function as an inn, the Bären has a special feature that is unique in Switzerland: the wrestling parlor with portraits of all the wrestling kings. It also makes the hotel a special place in the world of wrestling, closely linked to the personal passion of the landlord, who himself has been associated with the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival for decades.

However, the future of the hotel is still open. There is no successor within the family, which is why the property is now up for sale. Mäder would like to have found a solution by the time he retires in fall 2027 at the latest, but ideally sooner, he explains to the Berner Zeitung.

The listed property is being offered for around CHF 1.5 million and includes a restaurant, halls and wrestling room as well as apartments and guest rooms. According to the marketing, the building is not only suitable for traditional gastronomy, but also for new usage concepts such as events, culture or mixed residential and tourism forms.