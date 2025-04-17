Snow covers the highway between Sion and Martigny. Sion is largely closed to traffic due to the snowfall. sda

As if the annual traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel heading south wasn't enough, snow and rain have made the road situation even worse. The Valais and the route south are severely restricted.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The night to Thursday brought not only snowfall and rain, but also road closures in Valais, Ticino and central Switzerland.

In the canton of Valais, roads are closed in both directions due to the snowfall.

Southbound travelers before and around the Gotthard can also expect long delays and closed roads.

The SBB is reporting various route interruptions.

blue News provides you with an overview of the road and rail situation in Switzerland.

Easter traffic jams, snowfall and heavy rain not only put a strain on nature and patience on the roads, but also lead to road closures in many places. In the canton of Valais in particular, it is practically impossible to get anywhere by car. blue News provides you with an overview of the road situation in Switzerland.

During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the weather situation quickly developed dramatically into an exceptional situation. There is up to one meter of fresh snow in Valais. Roads had to be closed due to the weather conditions.

Between Visp and Sion, the TCS reported a total of 28 road closures or restrictions. TCS

Almost nothing works in Valais

If you are traveling from Visp to Saas-Fee or Zermatt, you won't get far by car. From Stalden onwards, the roads are closed in both directions. The reason is heavy snowfall.

Those traveling from Visp in the direction of Sion must take the cantonal road. The A9 from Brig in the direction of Sion is closed.

Anyone wishing to take the main road H21 from Martigny to Grosser St. Bernhard will also have to find an alternative. The road is closed in both directions.

The A9 over the Simplon Pass between Brig and Domodossola is closed in both directions. The TCS recommends the alternative route via the A2 through the Gotthard tunnel.

The main road between Brig and Andermatt is also closed in both directions.

The main road in Susten between Leukerbad and Leuk is also closed in both directions.

In Valais, this means stay at home.

Central Switzerland and Ticino also affected

Anyone traveling south over Easter will have to be patient.

Long waiting times are expected before the Gotthard today. TCS

On Thursday morning, 09.00 a.m., the situation in front of the Gotthard tunnel heading south is still calm. At the moment there is a waiting time of 10 minutes in front of the north portal. However, this may change in the course of the day. The weather situation is forcing travelers who are not heading south, but to Valais, for example, to take the detour through the Gotthard.

There are also some closures around the Gotthard: between the Chiasso-Brogeda TI border crossing and the Gotthard tunnel, obstructions are to be expected, reports the TCS.

The main road on the H2 between Andermatt UR and Disentis GR is closed in both directions due to snowfall.

The cantonal road from Göschenen UR in the direction of Göschenenalp, between Abfrutt and Göschenenalp, is closed in both directions.

Traffic obstructions are to be expected on the main road from Färnigen UR in the direction of Wassen UR. The reason: the road is covered with snow.

SBB has to close various routes

SBB has announced that rail services between Visp and Zermatt are interrupted: "The restriction will last until around 13:00. The GEX, R40, RE41 and RE42 lines are affected." There are also no trains running between Brig and Leuk at the moment. Here, SBB reports: "The restriction will last until at least 15:00. The lines affected are the EC, IC6, IC8, IR90, IR95, RE1, RE2 and R91."

The line between Frutigen BE and Brig VS through the Lötschberg tunnel is also interrupted: "The reason for this is a catenary fault. The RE1 line is affected," report SBB.

Various routes in the canton of Valais and the canton of Bern are closed due to the snow. SBB

There are further closures in the canton of Bern: "Rail services between Spiez and Zweisimmen are restricted. The reason for this is storm damage. The RE8, R11 and PEGPX lines are affected. Delays and cancellations are to be expected," write the SBB.

Another announcement concerns the canton of Bern, more precisely the Bernese Oberland: "Interruption between Grindelwald and Kleine Scheidegg (cogwheel railroad). The restriction will last until around 19:10. Line 64 is affected. Rail services on line CC 64 are suspended between Grindelwald and Kleine Scheidegg due to the risk of avalanches."