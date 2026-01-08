Fire victims often have to undergo long treatment and healing phases. KEYSTONE

Many of those injured after the fire in Crans-Montana are minors. For them, a long phase of healing begins - physically and psychologically. A pediatric surgeon from Bern explains what this means in concrete terms.

Many minors were seriously injured in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana.

Burns and smoke poisoning can be particularly dangerous for them and can take a long time to treat.

According to paediatric surgeon Cordula Scherer, such injuries require specialized treatment, often lasting years, including operations, scar care and psychological support for the whole family.

Deep, extensive burns and smoke inhalation are particularly critical. Show more

The Crans-Montana accident claimed 40 lives. 116 people were injured, some of them seriously. However, the injured are not just adults, as the scene of the accident, a bar, would suggest. Half of the injured are minors.

The accident now presents them, as well as their relatives and the hospitals treating them, with an odyssey of treatment, pain and emotional pressure. Cordula Scherer is a senior physician at Bern University Hospital who specializes in paediatric surgery and knows exactly what young patients are facing now. blue News asked her the most important questions about burns in minors.

What are the most common types of burn injuries in minors?

"In children, we mainly see scalds from hot liquids such as tea, soup or bath water as well as contact burns, for example from hotplates, the oven door or the iron," explains the senior physician. Flame injuries from candles, fireplaces, barbecues or fireworks also occur, as well as electrical injuries from sockets or cables. Chemical burns are less common.

According to Scherer, these accidents could often be avoided through prevention. The responsibility lies not only with the parents, but also with the manufacturers. Cables on kettles, for example, could be so short that they cannot be pulled off the worktop. "Automatic switch-off systems can reduce the temperature and thus the risk of injury if they are not used for a short time," explains Scherer.

In an emergency, the right response is crucial: remove the laundry and cool it briefly with room temperature water. In the case of children, it is particularly important to avoid hypothermia.

How are burn injuries treated?

In the Crans-Montana case, the victims had injuries and wounds caused by flames. "Treating such injuries is a lengthy and painful process," says the expert. "The treatment depends on the depth, extent and localization of the thermal injury."

It is important that injuries to minors are carried out in clinics specializing in paediatric surgery. "The surgeon can then also decide whether the injury needs to be treated at the center." The problem: people who are still growing need to be treated differently to people who are fully grown.

The medical measures at a glance Pain treatment (age-appropriate, often closely adapted)

Wound care with modern dressings, cleaning/removal of damaged tissue if necessary

Careful follow-up checks

Operations to remove dead tissue and, if necessary, cover the skin defect. For example, skin grafts with the patient's own skin and, in the case of deeper injuries, temporary measures until the defect is covered with the patient's own skin, which is taken from a healthy part of the body. In children, this is usually the hairy head.

Early physiotherapy or occupational therapy to maintain mobility.

Scar treatment (e.g. silicone overlays, compression treatment) Show more

Why is the treatment so demanding?

According to the doctor, treatment is particularly intensive for young patients. "Dressing changes are usually carried out under short anesthesia and require significantly more staff than with adult patients." Each treatment phase has its own particular stresses. Itching and sleep problems are not uncommon during the healing phase. Treatment is also time-consuming. The senior physician says: "Thermal injuries require a long treatment period and specific therapy. Depending on the severity of the injury, this can take years."

What's more: "When a child suffers a thermal injury, you don't just treat the child, but the whole family. Parents often suffer a lot and blame themselves heavily." Psychological support is usually necessary. The reporting following the accident in Crans-Montana shows how relatives of burn victims suffer.

Are there different types of burn injuries?

Yes, says Scherer. The injuries vary depending on the type of fire. "Scalds often affect larger areas of skin and show a mixed picture in terms of depth, as the contact times can vary." Flame and fuel accidents would lead to deeper burns and can be associated with smoke gas. And electrical injuries are treacherous because the skin sometimes looks relatively 'harmless', but relevant damage can occur in the tissue underneath.

Burns by degree 1st degree (epidermis): Only affects the epidermis. Symptoms: Redness, swelling, pain (like sunburn), no blisters. Healing: Without consequences in a few days.

2nd degree (epidermis & dermis): Differentiation into superficial (2a) and deep (2b).

2a (superficial): Red skin, blistering, very painful, weeping wound bed. Healing in approx. 2 weeks without scars.

2b (deep): Paler/whitish wound bed, less pain (nerves damaged), blisters. Healing takes weeks (4-9), scarring likely.

3rd degree (subcutaneous): All skin layers destroyed (epidermis to subcutaneous). Symptoms: Skin is white, dry, leathery or black, hardly/no pain. Treatment: Does not heal on its own, skin transplantation usually necessary.

4th degree (muscle/bone): Deepest burn with destruction of deeper structures. Symptoms: Charring, affects muscles, tendons, joints, bones. Treatment: Emergency, always surgical (often amputation or complex reconstruction). Show more

Which type of burn is the most dangerous?

Certain burns are more dangerous for humans than others, says Scherer. "Particularly dangerous for children are burns involving the respiratory tract, i.e. smoke inhalation, as well as extensive and deep burns." The fire in Crans-Montana is therefore the "worst case". Children would also lose fluids and heat more quickly. "The risk of serious complications increases," says Scherer.

What do the injuries mean for the rest of their lives?

"Even after successful treatment of a burn injury, you don't always get back to an unrestricted life straight away," explains the doctor. The possible consequences are Restricted movement, especially in the joints, reduced resilience, sensitive and dry skin, itching, a feeling of tightness, scars and the care and therapy they require. "Depending on the severity of the injury, this can go on for years," says the senior physician.