Traffic jams occur time and again in Birsfelden BL. Gemeinde Birsfelden

Traffic jams are a recurring problem in Birsfelden BL. Surveillance cameras are now set to solve this problem. Anyone who spends less than 15 minutes on the municipal territory risks a fine of 100 francs.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The municipality of Birsfelden BL has a traffic jam problem. Previous solutions have been of no avail.

Now surveillance cameras are to help. These are to record the number plates of vehicles as they pass through.

Anyone who spends less than 15 minutes on the municipal territory can be fined 100 francs. Show more

The municipality of Birsfelden BL has a traffic jam problem. And it has been for some time. However, neither temporary driving bans nor one-way regulations have been able to noticeably slow down the slow-moving traffic in the cross-town streets.

So a new solution is to be found: surveillance cameras, as the "Basler Zeitung" newspaper writes. These are to record the number plates of vehicles as they pass through. Anyone who spends less than 15 minutes on the municipal territory can be fined 100 francs.

An investment credit of CHF 500,000 was approved for this at the municipal assembly on Monday. 127 people took part.

People who adhere to the minimum length of stay would not be affected: "This includes employees, visitors and customers, for example," SP municipal councillor Désirée Jaun told 20 Minuten.

Justification can be requested

"Special cases" should not be fined either. These can be applied for with a justification. If the decision is positive, the control plate will be added to the "list of authorized persons", says Jaun. This would also include postmen, blue light organizations and cabs.

The municipality would also make a query in advance. The number plates of people who live in Birsfelden "and therefore belong to the group of authorized persons" would be recorded via a comparison with the motor vehicle inspection.

And how will non-residents be made aware of the new system? "The signaling will include a partial driving ban, with the note that authorized persons and persons who stay for at least 15 minutes are exempt," the politician replies to "20 Minuten".

"How should the system be implemented?"

Markus Brunner from the SVP Muttenz-Birsfelden does not agree with the proposal, as he tells the newspaper. "How exactly should the system be implemented if, for example, you spontaneously want to drive someone home to Birsfelden?"

Brunner does not deny the traffic problem. He is calling for solutions at cantonal level. A thorough legal clarification is also needed. "I also find the project difficult from a data protection perspective if every number plate is recorded and stored for at least a certain period of time," says Brunner.

A municipal police officer will look over the application before the system issues fines. "Additional personnel resources will be required, as we assume that more fines will be triggered by the automatic checks than by the local municipal police, who also have other duties. However, these additional personnel costs should be covered by far," the municipalities told the newspaper.

The automatic control system is expected to be in place from July 2025.