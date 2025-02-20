When it comes to taxes, you have to meet certain deadlines, otherwise it can be expensive. KEYSTONE

Taxes are due again. Here's an overview of the deadlines you have to meet and what happens if you don't.

Lea Oetiker

In Germany, tax returns must be submitted in most cantons by March 31, 2025. The deadlines vary depending on where you live.

Failure to meet the deadlines can result in reminders and possible fines.

Failure to meet the deadlines can result in reminders and possible fines.

The tax returns arrived in Swiss households in January and February. To make sure you don't forget, blue News provides you with an overview of the deadlines you need to meet.

However, it is important to note that the exact deadlines and regulations may vary from canton to canton. It is therefore advisable to check the specific deadlines for your canton of residence.

You must have completed your tax return by then

The tax return and the required auxiliary forms and enclosures have different deadlines depending on the canton. In most cantons, however, you must submit them by March 31, 2025. This is the case in Zurich, Basel-Stadt and Basel-Land, for example. In Bern, on the other hand, the tax return must be submitted by March 15.

Deadline extension for the tax return

If you need more time, you can apply for an extension of the deadline. An initial extension is possible in many cantons until September 30. This is often free of charge. However, the following also applies here: there are different regulations in each canton.

The tax documents contain information on where and how you can apply for this deadline extension electronically - often in the form of a QR code or an Internet address.

Anyone who needs a further extension or misses the deadline pays a fee. This is usually between 40 and 60 francs.

In many cantons, an extension is possible until the fall. Bernese citizens can choose between an extension until July 15 (free of charge), September 15 (CHF 20) or until November 15 at the latest (CHF 40).

In the canton of Zurich, it depends on the respective municipality of residence. In Basel-Stadt, an extension is possible until the end of September. If taxpayers in Basel-Stadt and Basel-Landschaft require more time, they must pay a fee of CHF 40.

In the Basel region, there is also a second reminder for late taxpayers. Anyone who lets it get this far pays 50 francs. In the canton of Zurich, the reminder costs nothing. However, anyone who does not respond will be assessed at their discretion, which can be expensive.

You must have paid your taxes by then

In Switzerland, payment deadlines apply for cantonal taxes and direct federal tax. In many cantons, taxpayers have 30 days to pay their cantonal taxes after receiving their tax assessment notice. For direct federal tax, the due date is usually March 1 of the following year, with a payment deadline of 30 days.

Many cantons also offer installment payments. This means you can pay your taxes monthly. But here too, every canton has different rules. It's best to check with your canton of residence.

What happens if you don't submit your taxes?

First, the tax authorities will send you a reminder. If you still haven't submitted them, you may receive a fine for breach of procedural obligations. This varies in price depending on the canton.

Your income and assets will then be assessed by the tax authorities. This is usually less favorable than if you complete the declaration yourself.

