The Gotthard tunnel is a bottleneck with sometimes hours-long waiting times on the way south. Picture: Keystone/Urs Flüeler

September has many changes in store for Switzerland. From the closed Gotthard tunnel to more expensive music subscriptions and rising tuition fees: These are the most important changes at a glance.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gotthard Tunnel will be closed on several nights in September, with detours over the Alpine passes.

Spotify is raising its prices, and users in Switzerland will also pay more in future.

Students, rail travelers and Ikea customers will also have to adjust to changes. Show more

September brings numerous changes for Switzerland - from road closures to higher costs and new rules.

blue News gives you an overview.

Gotthard tunnel will be closed

Switzerland's most important road tunnel will be closed several times at night in September. The periods affected are September 8 to 12, 15 to 19, 22 to 26 and September 29 to October 3. The tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. This is due to regular maintenance work to check the road surface, ventilation and safety systems.

The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) recommends a detour via the Gotthard Pass. If you want to take a longer route, you can also use the San Bernardino route (A13) or the Simplon Pass. However, you can expect more traffic on these routes, especially at peak times. Travelers should therefore plan their journeys carefully and, if possible, travel outside of peak times.

Higher fees for students

Semester fees for foreign students at Switzerland's two major technical universities, ETH Zurich and EPFL Lausanne, will increase from September. New students will have to pay CHF 2190 instead of the previous CHF 730.

At ETH, foreign students will have to dig deeper into their pockets. (archive picture) sda

The universities justify the increase with an adjustment to international standards. However, critics complain that the higher costs could reduce the attractiveness of Swiss universities for talented foreign students. Only new students are affected - everything remains the same for those already enrolled.

New loyalty system at Ikea

Ikea Switzerland is introducing a new loyalty points system in September. Members of the Ikea Family Program will receive one point credited to their account for every five francs spent. The points can be converted into vouchers that can be redeemed on the next purchase.

But be careful: once redeemed, vouchers are only valid for 30 days. If you redeem the points too early, they risk expiring. Ikea therefore recommends only using vouchers shortly before a major purchase in order to get the full value.

Changes to air travel

There are also changes to flight connections to Switzerland. The US airline Delta is reducing its flights from Atlanta to Zurich from September 8. Instead of seven times a week, the route will only be served three times in future. An Airbus A330-200 will be used to replace the Boeing 767.

There will also be cuts on the New York-Geneva route. From September 3, there will only be five flights per week instead of seven, and in the meantime only four. The situation is different for Swiss: the national airline is resuming flights to Tel Aviv earlier than planned. From September 25, the Zurich-Tel Aviv route will once again be served daily - four days earlier than announced.

Spotify becomes more expensive

Music fans also have to prepare for changes. Spotify is raising the prices for Premium subscriptions from September. In Europe, the single subscription will rise from 10.99 to 11.99 euros. In Switzerland, the new price is 13.95 francs. The increase is part of a worldwide adjustment that the streaming service recently announced.

Spotify justifies the move by stating that it wants to make more funds available for new content and technological developments. With 696 million active users worldwide - 276 million of whom have a paid subscription - the service is one of the largest music platforms in the world. In Switzerland, around 1.6 million people use Spotify.

Closures and replacement buses on important rail routes

Rail travelers will also have to be patient in September. There will be restrictions on the Zurich-Bern line on the weekends of September 6-7 and 20-21 due to construction work near Rupperswil. During this time, replacement buses will run every half hour and numerous Intercity and regional trains will be canceled or rerouted.

There will also be international restrictions. EuroCity connections to Milan will continue to terminate in Domodossola until mid-September before the line is reopened. There will also be work on the Fribourg-Lausanne line, which will be closed from September 5 to 8. Here too, SBB will be using replacement buses.

Nail polish will be banned

From September 1, 2025, nail polishes containing the substance TPO will be banned in Switzerland and the EU, as it is considered harmful to fertility and health. The changeover will hit the industry hard.