There are numerous changes for the construction industry in April. Imago / Bildmontage blue News

April brings a whole range of changes in Switzerland - from stricter rules in public spaces to changes in the postal, energy and construction sectors. An overview of the most important changes.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you From April, a ban on pyrotechnics in public spaces will apply throughout Switzerland as a direct result of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana.

Swiss Post is expanding its basic digital service and at the same time relaxing delivery quality requirements.

New rules also affect construction projects, energy, agriculture and individual sectors - with a noticeable impact on everyday life. Show more

In future, setting off pyrotechnics in public places will be prohibited throughout Switzerland, and digital letters will now be part of Swiss Post's basic service.

These and other changes will come into force in Switzerland in April. blue News provides you with an overview:

Pyro ban as an immediate measure

Switzerland is taking action following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana: From April 1, the setting off of pyrotechnics in publicly accessible areas will be banned nationwide.

The measure was decided by the cantonal building directors and is a temporary solution until a comprehensive revision of the fire safety regulations comes into force. This is currently in preparation, but is likely to take some time.

New rules for construction and noise protection

Amendments to environmental protection law, which affect construction projects in particular, will also come into force in April. In future, projects that exceed the applicable noise limits can also be approved in certain cases.

Prerequisites include a public interest in densification and measures that ensure a sufficient quality of living. This gives municipalities more leeway - while at the same time increasing the requirements for planning and implementation.

Digital letter becomes part of the universal service

Swiss Post is expanding its range of services: from April, digital letters will officially become part of the universal service. This is due to the sharp rise in demand for digital forms of delivery.

According to Swiss Post, around 4.5 million consignments were sent digitally in 2025 alone - a significant increase compared to the previous year. The number of users has also risen sharply.

At the same time, the requirements for delivery quality are being adjusted. A uniform punctuality target of 90 percent now applies to letters and parcels. Previously, this was higher, which should allow more flexibility in logistics in future.

New regulations due to animal disease

The federal government is also intervening to protect the Swiss cattle population. Due to the outbreak of lumpy skin disease, cattle may not be summered on the French Alps this season.

In addition, the authorities are ordering vaccinations for animals in certain regions, particularly in parts of western Switzerland.

Faster procedures for renewable energies

The expansion of renewable energies is to be accelerated. A new decree will simplify and shorten approval procedures for large installations.

This affects solar, hydro and wind energy projects. The aim is to simplify planning and streamline appeal procedures in order to speed up the expansion of energy infrastructure.

New rules in the world of work

A new collective labor agreement comes into force in the painting and plastering trade. This entails several changes, such as compensation for travel time, expenses and remuneration for Saturday work.

The agreement is generally binding and therefore affects the entire industry.

Research funding will be limited

There are also changes in science: The Swiss National Science Foundation is tightening its rules for project funding.

In future, researchers will be allowed to submit fewer applications and will receive a maximum of three million francs per project. This is due to the increasing number of applications and the limited funds available.

Russia sanctions: LNG ban

Switzerland is also tightening its measures in the wake of EU sanctions against Russia. An import ban on Russian liquefied natural gas will apply from April 25.

Existing supply contracts may still be fulfilled until the end of 2026. The aim of the measure is to reduce Russia's income from the energy sector.

Adjustments in the telecommunications market

On a side note, there are also changes in the telecoms market: Swisscom is adjusting its prices as of April. Internet and mobile subscriptions will become slightly more expensive, while individual offers will remain exempt from the increase.

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