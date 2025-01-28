Among other things, WhatsApp will be partially deactivated in spring. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

Numerous changes and adjustments are coming to Switzerland in February 2025. blue News provides you with a comprehensive overview.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There will be numerous changes and adjustments in February 2025.

Whatsapp will be deactivated on some devices.

There are also new minimum wages in the hospitality industry. Show more

Whatsapp will be partially deactivated

Whatsapp will be deactivated on some devices from February. Devices with the KaiOS operating system are particularly affected. This system was developed for Nokia devices, for example.

Users will be forced to either switch to a more modern device or use other messenger apps. Since June last year, new WhatsApp accounts can no longer be created on devices with KaiOS. Now existing accounts are also being deactivated. Millions of people worldwide are affected by this, as the operating system is used on numerous devices.

From May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer work on iPhone models 5s, 6 and 6 Plus.

Minimum wages in the hospitality industry

From February 1, minimum wages in the hospitality industry will be increased by the average annual inflation rate of 1.1%. For seasonal contracts, the minimum wage increases will come into force at the start of the summer season.

Employees without an apprenticeship will now receive CHF 3706 per month, compared to CHF 3666 previously. For employees with a federal certificate of proficiency, the minimum wage will rise from CHF 4470 to CHF 4519. A professional examination guarantees a minimum wage increase from 5225 to 5282 francs.

Preventive regulation of the wolf population

The definitive provisions for the regulation of wolves come into force on February 1. The revised Hunting Act and the amended Hunting Ordinance introduce the preventive regulation of the wolf population. In order for the cantons to intervene in the wolf population from September to January before any damage has been done, there must be a risk to livestock and herd protection measures must have been implemented.

Entire packs can only be shot down if they display undesirable behavior. However, the minimum number of packs per region must not be exceeded. From June to August, the cantons can also reactively regulate wolf packs that are causing damage, i.e. after damage has been caused. The cantons can now also shoot individual wolves that pose a threat to humans.

New regulations also apply to beavers. From February, the cantons can shoot individual beavers if they cause considerable damage or endanger people. For example, if beaver damage causes streams to overflow and flood meadows and buildings.

Rules for the import of dog puppies

The import rules for dog puppies are being tightened. (symbolic image) sda

From the beginning of February, the commercial import of puppies under the age of 15 weeks will be banned. This is intended to curb the irresponsible dog trade from abroad. The new regulation is intended to counteract online sponsored purchases, through which such transactions often take place. Animals under 15 weeks of age may only be imported by private owners who collect them themselves from a breeder abroad.

In the livestock sector, the amendment to the Animal Welfare Ordinance prohibits the shortening of lambs' tails, among other things. A new regulation should also enable the sector to phase out the killing of chicks. From February, amended provisions will also apply to the keeping and handling of laboratory animals in order to improve animal welfare. The obligation to report laboratory animals will be extended.

Changes to flights

Swiss will resume flight operations to Tel Aviv from February 1. Until further notice, flights will be scheduled without overnight stays for crews. From this date, Swiss will fly daily from Zurich to the Israeli metropolis with a short-haul aircraft from the Airbus A320 family, as the airline announced on Thursday.

From February, Swiss will also be using Israeli airspace for overflights again, while Lebanon will continue to be bypassed. Swiss had suspended flight operations to Israel for the first time following the terrorist attack on Israel by Islamist Hamas on October 7, 2023. Since then, flights to Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv have been irregular.

There are also changes at Edelweiss. The leisure airline is discontinuing flights to Havana. A long-term, stable and reliable connection can no longer be guaranteed.

With material from Keystone-SDA.