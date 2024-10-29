From November, SBB tickets for abroad can also be purchased on the move. Keystone

New driving license in credit card format, changes to SBB tickets and special characters in the Swiss passport: there will be numerous changes in Switzerland from November 2024.

SDA

In November 2024, there will once again be numerous changes in Switzerland. Driving licenses will only be valid in credit card format - this is just one of numerous changes for the new month.

blue News gives you an overview of all the changes.

Driving license in credit card format

From November 1, the old blue Swiss driving license on paper will no longer be valid. By then, all drivers must be in possession of a credit card format license. Anyone still presenting the old license at a police checkpoint after this date will be fined 20 francs.

At the end of August, 330,000 people still had such a blue license. To exchange it for a new one, drivers can contact a road traffic office in their canton of residence - either locally or online. The new driving license in credit card format will be sent by post within a few days.

Eradication of animal diseases

At the beginning of November, the federal government and cattle breeders want to tackle the sustainable eradication of the animal disease bovine viral diarrhea (BVD). Initially, during a two-year transition phase, a traffic light system ("BVD-free", "not BVD-free") and corresponding partial restrictions will make animal traffic safer.

For a long time, BVD caused economic losses of several million Swiss francs a year in Swiss cattle farms. BVD is not dangerous for humans.

SBB sells international tickets via app

From the beginning of November, travelers will also be able to buy international train tickets on the SBB mobile app on their smartphone. According to a press release, SBB is fulfilling a frequently expressed customer need with this additional sales channel.

It will be possible to book daytime connections to Switzerland's neighboring countries and the Benelux countries via the SBB Mobile app - but not tickets for night trains "for the time being".

From November, SBB will also be offering international travel to London, Bratislava and Barcelona as well as other connections to neighboring countries on the SBB Mobile app. Up to now, such tickets and reservations can be purchased or made via the SBB website and travel centers.

Susanne Wille becomes SRG Director General

Television journalist Susanne Wille officially takes over as the new SRG Director General on November 1. Born in Aargau, she is the first woman to head SRG and succeeds Gilles Marchand, who is stepping down.

Wille gained fame as the presenter of the news program "10 vor 10". For the past four years, she has headed the culture department at Swiss Radio and Television. The construction sites of public broadcasting in Switzerland include the distribution of concessions, declining revenues and the upcoming vote in 2026 to halve radio and TV fees.

Special characters in official documents

From November 11, special characters can be written on letters in official documents such as passports or identity cards. With a few exceptions, all special characters in European languages will be included in all registers of persons in Switzerland.

Any person affected can apply for an adjustment from January 1, 2025. Until this date, changes will only be made if the entry needs to be changed anyway.

Birth registration without gender

Also from November 11, the birth of a child can be reported to the competent authority without stating the gender. However, this is only possible in cases where the sex of the newborn cannot be clearly determined. A corresponding medical certificate must be submitted.

The parents must register the gender with the civil registry office no later than three months after the birth. At the same time, the child can be given new first names.

With material from Keystone-SDA

Note: The original version of the text also included an expansion of the Canton of Zurich's victim counseling services. However, this will only apply from November 2025 and the text has been amended.

SDA