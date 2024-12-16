A lot will change on Swiss roads from next year. Here's what you need to know. (archive picture) sda

Whether it's banging exhausts or idling engines - from 2025, unnecessary vehicle noise will be punished more severely. Other changes will also come into force next year.

From January 1, a new regulation will come into force that specifically targets avoidable vehicle noise. Exhaust systems that cause unnecessary noise pollution due to banging noises are particularly affected. According to the Federal Roads Office (Astra), such behavior will be severely punished in future: Fines of up to 10,000 Swiss francs are threatened.

But that's not all. The penalties for everyday noise offences will also be tougher. For example, anyone who leaves their vehicle's engine running unnecessarily will now have to pay CHF 80 instead of the previous CHF 60. The stricter measures are part of a more comprehensive plan to sustainably reduce noise pollution in Switzerland.

The message is clear: consideration for the environment and other people will be demanded even more consistently from the new year.

From January 1, 2025

New regulations on avoidable noise and increase in administrative fines.

The list of noises to be avoided has been updated: It is now expressly forbidden to generate avoidable noise with exhaust systems. This applies in particular to the deliberate generation of banging noises. There is a fine of up to CHF 10,000, which is assessed by the court on a case-by-case basis. Technical manipulation of the vehicle remains prohibited. In addition, the existing noise-related fines (e.g. for leaving the engine running unnecessarily) will increase from 60 francs to 80 francs.

Motorcycles must comply with "Euro 5+" for initial registration: As of January 1, 2025, motorcycles manufactured or imported into Switzerland must also comply with the latest emissions regulations (so-called "Euro 5+") for initial registration in Switzerland at the same time as they come into force in the EU. At the same time, stricter noise regulations for initial registration will come into force.

Changes to the transportation of dangerous goods by road: The Annexes to the Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR) are updated every two years to take account of new findings on safety and technical progress. For example, the list of dangerous goods has been revised. The Ordinance on the Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (SDR) was also amended.

From March 1, 2025

From March 1, 2025, three cases of automated driving will be permitted in Switzerland.

Freewaypilot: Drivers of an automated vehicle may now use a freeway pilot on freeways, provided their vehicle has an approved freeway pilot. If this is activated, they may let go of the steering wheel and no longer have to constantly monitor the traffic or the vehicle. However, they must remain ready to operate the vehicle themselves again at any time if requested to do so by the automation system.

Driverless vehicles: Driverless vehicles may drive on officially authorized routes. They must be monitored by an operator at a control center.

Automated parking: Automated parking without the presence of a driver is possible within parking garages and parking spaces defined and signalized for this purpose.

Approval of the automation system: As a rule, vehicles with an automation system require type approval in the same way as other motor vehicles in order to be admitted to traffic. Vehicle manufacturers must provide comprehensive evidence of how road safety and traffic flow are guaranteed during the operating time of an automation system.

From July 1, 2025

Driver assistance and automation systems will become part of driver training: Candidates' knowledge of driver assistance and automation systems will now be tested in the theoretical and practical driving test for obtaining a driver's license for passenger cars and motorcycles.

The technical requirements and categorization of e-bikes will be adjusted: The category of heavy electric motorcycles will be created. These vehicles may have a total weight of 450 kg. Previously, such vehicles were approved as small motorcycles. Electric rickshaws, which are mainly used for commercial passenger transportation, will remain as a separate small motorcycle category.

The meaning of the signals "bicycle" and "motorcycle" will be expanded: The symbol "bicycle" applies to bicycles and now to all sub-categories of motorcycles (fast and slow e-bikes, e-scooters up to max. 20 km/h, etc.). As before, the "motorized bicycle" symbol includes fast e-bikes and petrol-powered mopeds (fast motorized bicycles) as well as the newly created category of "heavy electric motorized bicycles". Traffic areas that are marked with a driving ban for motorcycles may not be used by these vehicles, and now also not with the engine switched off. Depending on local conditions, the responsible authorities may in future exempt fast and heavy motorcycles from the obligation to use cycle paths.