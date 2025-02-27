From March 1, drivers of automated vehicles will be allowed to use a highway pilot on freeways. Symbolic image: sda

There will be numerous changes again in March 2025. These affect road traffic and electricity charges, among other things.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Numerous changes are coming in March 2025.

Among other things, partially automated driving will be permitted.

The reference interest rate is also likely to fall.

blue News provides you with an overview. Show more

Use cases for automated driving, increased imports of grain and lower electricity usage costs: on March 1, changes to laws and ordinances and other innovations will come into force in Switzerland.

blue News provides you with an up-to-date overview of the changes and adjustments you need to know about in March 2025.

Road traffic

Automated vehicles can increase road safety and improve traffic flow. From March 1, three use cases for automated driving will be permitted.

Drivers of an automated vehicle may now use a highway pilot on freeways. The use of driverless vehicles on officially approved routes is also permitted.

Automated parking without the presence of a driver is also possible in designated and signalized parking garages and parking spaces.

Electricity charges fall

Electricity consumers will have to pay CHF 124 million less for grid usage in the 2025 tariff year. The Federal Council has adjusted the risk-based compensation for the capital invested in the electricity grid.

The corresponding amendment to the Electricity Supply Ordinance for calculating the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) comes into force on March 1. This WACC is determined annually by the Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC).

Bread grain

Last year, farmers in Switzerland were able to harvest less bread grain than at any time for a quarter of a century.

The Federal Council therefore decided to increase the import quota by 60,000 tons in order to meet the demand for wheat, rye and spelt. The corresponding amendment to the Agricultural Import Ordinance will come into force on March 1, 2025.

Entry permit

From 5 March, travelers to the UK will be able to apply for a digital entry permit (ETA) for a fee. This will be required from April 2, 2025.

The best way to apply is via the UK ETA app. The cost is 10 pounds, i.e. 11.20 francs. It is also possible to apply via the official website of the British government.

The ETA is valid for two years or until the passport expires. The earlier event applies.

Reference interest rate likely to fall

On Monday, March 3, the Federal Housing Office (BWO) will communicate the mortgage reference interest rate. It applies to rents throughout the country.

The quarterly average interest rate for mortgages is likely to fall from 1.75 percent to 1.50 percent. Economists agree on this. The current interest rate has remained unchanged since December 2023.

Observers cite the interest rate policy of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) as the reason for this. It has recently lowered its key interest rates four times in a row, most recently in December. This has also made money market and fixed-rate mortgages cheaper again.