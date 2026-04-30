Numerous changes are coming up again in Schwiez in May. Keystone / Imago / ChatGPT / Bildmontage blue News

May brings more than just public holidays and long weekends in Switzerland. From May 1st, several changes will come into force - from a new emergency number to higher minimum wages and new rules for asylum procedures.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new emergency number 142 for victims of domestic violence will be launched on May 1.

The federal government increases import quotas for eggs and potatoes because domestic production does not meet demand.

Minimum wages rise slightly in the hospitality industry, and reservations for bicycles are once again compulsory on many tourist Postbus routes. Show more

May is a month for bridging days in many cantons. May 1 falls on a Friday, Ascension Day on May 14 and Whit Monday on May 25. So if you plan cleverly, you can get several long weekends out of it.

But the new month doesn't just bring days off. Several new rules and adjustments also come into force in Switzerland. blue News provides you with an overview.

New emergency number for victims of domestic violence

From May 1, the new emergency number 142 will be in operation throughout Switzerland. It is aimed at people who are affected by domestic violence or are seeking help.

The number is part of a national prevention campaign against domestic, sexualized and gender-based violence. It was launched by Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider.

Those affected are to receive professional advice around the clock by calling the number. Even before the launch, flyers and social media were used to draw attention to the new service.

More eggs can be imported

Eggs are currently in short supply in some grocery stores. (symbolic image) Marcus Brandt/dpa

Something is also changing when it comes to shopping. The federal government is significantly increasing the tariff quota for table eggs as of May 1. The reason for this is the increasing demand: Swiss egg production is growing, but cannot fully meet demand.

The quota will therefore increase by 15,000 tons to a total of 36,000 tons. This means that additional eggs can be imported at a lower duty rate. This involves a total of around 576 million eggs.

The first tranche will be released from May 1. A second will follow in September. At the same time, the Confederation emphasizes that the egg trade has given assurances that it will continue to purchase the agreed quantities of Swiss eggs.

Potatoes also enter the country more easily

The import quota is not only being increased for eggs. The Federal Office for Agriculture is also temporarily increasing the partial tariff quota for potatoes as of 1 May.

This involves an additional 10,000 tons. The measure is valid until the end of the year and is intended to alleviate shortages.

SEM decides on Syria applications again

One particularly sensitive change concerns asylum policy. From May 1, the State Secretariat for Migration will once again process asylum applications from Syrian nationals according to the usual procedures.

After the fall of the Syrian government at the end of 2024, the SEM initially suspended decisions and later gradually resumed them. The authority is now returning to the normal procedure.

The SEM assumes that there is no longer a nationwide situation of general violence in Syria. Removals to certain regions can therefore be ordered again if there are favorable circumstances.

At the same time, the situation remains delicate. The SEM notes that these conditions are currently unlikely to be met for many of those affected - partly due to the continuing insecurity and the difficult economic and humanitarian situation. Around 850 first-instance applications from Syrian nationals are currently pending.

Gastronomy minimum wages rise slightly

There will be new minimum wages in the hospitality industry in May. sda

New minimum wages will come into force in the hospitality industry from May. The basis for this is the new national collective labor agreement, which the Federal Council has decided to declare generally binding.

The social partners are basing their decision on the inflation forecast of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. There, wages will rise by around 0.2 percent.

For employees without an apprenticeship, the new minimum monthly wage is CHF 3,713. Those with a federal vocational certificate will receive at least CHF 4070. For employees with an EFZ, the minimum wage is CHF 4528. With further training or a professional examination, the rates rise to CHF 4635 and CHF 5293 respectively.

Bikes on the Postbus need to be reserved again

May also marks the start of the summer season for Postbuses. Reservations for bicycles are therefore required again on many tourist routes.

The areas affected include Graubünden, Central Switzerland, the Bernese Oberland, Valais, parts of French-speaking Switzerland and Eastern Switzerland. Ticino is exempt.

PostBus justifies the rule by stating that disappointments due to a lack of capacity should be avoided. The reservation costs CHF 2 in addition to the ticket.

Training for cutlers to be adjusted

There is also a change in vocational training. The training to become a cutler EFZ will be adapted.

The State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation will bring the revised ordinance into force on May 1. The aim is to focus training more strongly on modern manufacturing techniques and technical specialization.

Schaffhausen adapts rules

Individual cantonal regulations are also changing. In the canton of Schaffhausen, new road traffic regulations come into force on May 1.

Essentially, the canton alone will decide on traffic regulations for cantonal roads - even if these roads run through the town of Schaffhausen. The regulation is politically relevant because there have been disputes in the past about 30 km/h speed limits on such roads.

The Justice Act is also being amended in Schaffhausen. In future, criminal authorities and courts will have to keep electronic files. In addition, the canton wants to create a central platform for electronic legal transactions and access to files.