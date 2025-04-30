Not all truck companies are allowed to operate in Switzerland anymore. Picture: Keystone

In May 2025, there will once again be numerous changes and adjustments in Switzerland. blue News provides you with an overview.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In May 2025, there will be new laws, adjustments and various new regulations in Switzerland.

Among other things, stricter rules will apply to transport companies.

At cantonal level, there is a relevant change in the health sector in the canton of Lucerne, for example.

blue News provides you with the complete overview. Show more

Various new regulations and changes will come into force in Switzerland in May 2025. These include legal changes at federal and cantonal level as well as innovations in transportation, technology, finance and events.

blue News provides you with an overview of all changes and adjustments in May 2025.

Stricter regulations for road freight transport

From May 1, 2025, stricter rules will apply for transport companies in road freight transport. The Federal Council adopted the corresponding revision of the Licensing Ordinance (STUV) on March 14, 2025.

A transport company must now be able to prove that it has an actual registered office in Switzerland in order to prevent so-called letterbox companies. In addition, staggered minimum capital requirements apply per vehicle - for example, at least CHF 9,000 equity for the first heavy vehicle over 3.5 t. Furthermore, a license requirement will now also be introduced for lighter delivery vans over 2.5 tons if they transport goods across borders.

These changes, which largely implement the EU Mobility Package I, are intended to ensure fair competition in the transport industry.

Extended vaccination authorizations in Lucerne pharmacies

Pharmacists in the canton of Lucerne will be allowed to carry out all vaccinations in future. Annette Riedl/dpa

At cantonal level, there is a relevant change in the healthcare sector in the canton of Lucerne, for example. From 1 May 2025, pharmacists there will be able to carry out all vaccinations on the Swiss vaccination schedule independently, provided they have the "Vaccination and blood collection" certificate. The Lucerne cantonal government amended the cantonal medical professions ordinance to the effect that initial vaccinations are now also possible in pharmacies.

Previously - with the exception of flu or Covid vaccinations - only follow-up vaccinations were permitted after the first dose had been administered by a doctor.

The extended vaccination offer is intended to reach people who rarely visit a GP practice. Lucerne is thus one of the first cantons to grant pharmacies such a broad vaccination mandate.

Compulsory reservation for bicycles in Postbuses

Between May and October 2025, PostBus will introduce a reservation requirement for bicycle spaces on selected tourist bus routes. The reason for this is the high volume of bicycles on these routes, as experience has shown; mandatory reservations are intended to avoid capacity bottlenecks and overcrowded buses.

The obligation applies in regions with large numbers of cycle tourists, including Graubünden, Central Switzerland, the Bernese Oberland and Valais, as well as in some parts of Eastern Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. For the time being, Ticino is excluded. A reservation costs CHF 2 in addition to the normal bike ticket or bike subscription. PostBus hopes that this will make the summer cycling season run more smoothly.

Removal of the stock market protection measure

In the financial sector, the Federal Council is removing the EU from Switzerland's so-called stock exchange protection list as of May 1, 2025. This measure, introduced in 2019, prohibited European stock exchanges from trading Swiss shares in order to protect the domestic stock exchange after the EU allowed Switzerland's stock exchange equivalence to expire.

As the EU amended its corresponding legal basis in spring 2024, this Swiss stock exchange protection is no longer necessary, according to the Federal Council. From May, the restrictions for EU securities companies will therefore no longer apply - share trading between Switzerland and the EU can once again take place without special requirements.

Thailand: digital entry card for travelers

Thailand is also very popular with the Swiss. Sakchai Lalit/AP/dpa

From May 1, 2025, a new regulation will apply in Thailand as a travel destination that will also affect Swiss holidaymakers. All foreign visitors must register online for a digital entry card at least three days before arrival.

This free digital form replaces the previous paper entry cards (form TM6), which have not been used since the coronavirus pandemic

With over 100,000 Swiss tourists per year, Thailand is the second most popular long-haul destination after the USA - is thus reactivating the registration of entry data in a modernized form. Travelers should fill out the "Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC)" in advance to avoid any problems when entering the country.

WhatsApp: Support discontinued for older iPhones

In the technology sector, there is a relevant change for users of the WhatsApp messenger service. From May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer work on older iPhone models.

Specifically, the app will only support devices with iOS 15.1 or higher - iPhones with older iOS versions (such as iPhone 5s or iPhone 6) will no longer be compatible.

Until now, iOS 12 was sufficient for use, but the provider is removing support for these outdated systems. WhatsApp justifies the move by stating that older devices are hardly used anymore and that important security updates and functions required to run the app are missing.

Affected users will have to switch to a newer smartphone in order to continue using WhatsApp.

Trade fairs and major events in May 2025

There are also some major events on the program in May 2025 that are of interest to the general public. A selection of important trade fairs and events in May:

BEA 2025 (Bern) - The Bern Spring Fair BEA will take place at the Bernexpo site from April 25 to May 4, 2025. It is considered the largest public and consumer goods fair in Switzerland and presents a broad spectrum ranging from agriculture to trade and leisure activities.

Fantasy Basel - Switzerland's largest trade fair for pop culture, comics, gaming and cosplay opens its doors at the end of May. Fantasy Basel 2025 will take place at Messe Basel from May 29 to 31, 2025. Fans can look forward to international comic artists, film and game themes and costume competitions. This annual event attracts thousands of visitors from Switzerland and abroad.

Wine Cellar Open Day (Valais) - Over the Ascension weekend, winegrowers in Valais traditionally invite visitors into their wine cellars. During the "Wine Cellar Open Day" from 29 to 31 May 2025, dozens of Valais winegrowers present the new vintage and open their cellar doors to the public.