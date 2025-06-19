At Globus am Bellevue in Zurich, you currently have to pay ten francs extra for sitting at a table for every lunch menu (archive photo). KEYSTONE

Ten francs extra to sit at the table? In Zurich's newly renovated Globus am Bellevue, a hefty surcharge in the restaurant ensures empty tables.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you At Zurich's Globus am Bellevue, a sit-down meal currently costs ten francs more than a take-away meal - regardless of the lunch menu.

The steep surcharge seems to deter many guests - the tables remain conspicuously empty at lunchtime.

Globus justifies the price difference with take-away prices that have not yet been adjusted. Show more

Anyone who regularly visits Italy will be familiar with this: the not so insignificant "coperto", a table charge for service, cutlery and bread, appears on the restaurant bill.

In this country, however, there is only a service charge, which is usually included in the price of the food and is lower. However, as is so often the case, exceptions prove the rule - as can currently be seen at the Globus restaurant on Zurich's Bellevue.

Since its reopening last fall, the traditional restaurant has been gleaming in its new look - but at lunchtime, it's mainly empty chairs that shine. What puts guests off the once popular "Gold Coast canteen", where the wealthy used to put up with longer waiting times? One key reason: according to Blick, anyone who wants to take a seat in the Asia Deli at Globus am Bellevue is suddenly paying a lot more.

Unusually high price mark-up

The price difference between take-away and eating on site is a whopping ten francs - regardless of which lunch menu is chosen. For example, the take-away butter chicken costs 19 francs, while those who want to eat it at the table pay 29 francs. The restaurant's media office confirmed the enormous surcharge to the newspaper.

When asked by "Blick", Globus also admitted that such a surcharge is unusually high, as it is normally no more than 20 percent. The reason: the take-away prices have not yet been adjusted to the new level. This is to be done shortly, when some prices in the take-away area will rise by up to 20 percent. Customers will therefore "benefit temporarily", according to Globus.

Surcharge continues

But even if both price lists are harmonized in the future, there will still be a certain surcharge for sitting. According to Globus, this is justified by several factors: larger portions, fresh side dishes, cutlery, table service, a higher VAT rate - and of course the upscale ambience.

For the time being, however, only a few guests are aware of the latter. Despite its glamorous façade, the "Gold Coast Canteen" remains surprisingly empty at the moment.