April weather deluxe: Just in time for Easter week, the weather gods are bringing it all - foehn, lightning, rain and sun. The south in particular is threatened by continuous rain, while the north can hope for rays of hope.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a dry start to the month, Easter week in Switzerland will bring very different weather from region to region.

Ticino and Valais are particularly affected, where up to 250 millimetres of rain may fall.

Meteonews and Meteo Switzerland warn of storms on Thursday and Friday.

The Easter weekend promises changeable weather with short periods of friendly weather - Holy Saturday in particular is likely to be spring-like. Show more

April lives up to its reputation. After an unusually dry first half of the month, the rain is back in full force just in time for Easter week. But not all regions are getting the same amount. "Meteonews" provides information on its Easter week blog.

Thursday and Friday morning show a rather gloomy side. It's pelting, pouring and snowing! Until the early hours of Good Friday morning, southern Switzerland is expecting a severe storm: heavy rain without respite, masses of snow at high altitudes - and acute danger in the mountains. Meteonews and the federal government are even issuing storm warnings.

There may be heavy rain showers on Thursday and Friday, especially in the Valais and Ticino regions. Meteo Schweiz

It will be wet in Ticino: 100 to 150 millimetres of rain are widespread - but in regions such as the Centovalli, the Maggia Valley, the Verzasca Valley or Bedretto, even up to 250 millimetres are possible. The snow line is usually between 2000 and 2500 meters, but can drop to 1500 meters during particularly intense showers.

The southern Valais will also become a rain hotspot: 150 to 250 millimetres, occasionally even up to 300 millimetres are possible in exposed areas such as the Mattertal, Saastal, the Simplon region and the Binntal. On Wednesday, the snow line here will still be between 1500 and 2000 meters, but on Thursday it will drop to just 1000 meters in some places.

Meteonews shows in which regions it is safe and where it will storm on Thursday. Meteonews

Surrounding countries also affected by thunderstorms

If you don't want to stay in Switzerland over Easter, you should be aware that Austria, northern Italy and Hungary are not the best travel destinations. At least as far as the weather is concerned. Northern Italy may experience heavy thunderstorms on Thursday. Austria and Hungary will probably not be spared from the showers either.

Temperatures in northern Italy on Thursday will be between 10 and 17 degrees. In Austria, it will rain mainly in the south-west. Temperatures will fluctuate between 14 and 20 degrees.

Mountains in a snow frenzy - and the risk of avalanches is increasing rapidly!

The snow is piling up in the high Alps: 1 to 2 meters of fresh snow above 2000 meters - an explosive mixture that massively increases the risk of avalanches!

The good news is that the situation should slowly calm down in the night to Friday. But until then: keep your eyes open, exercise caution - and don't go out in the mountains!

Maundy Thursday remains gray - south will be rainy

Clouds will dominate on Thursday. It will rain repeatedly, especially in the west, while the eastern half will remain rather dry. At 10 to 12 degrees, it will be much colder and the snow line will drop to 1000 to 1500 meters.

Scattered precipitation is possible, especially in the southern regions. Meteonews

Saturday looks to be the sunniest day. Meteonews

In the south, however, the rain will continue - up to 250 millimetres are possible in Ticino and southern Valais. It will probably be even more dramatic in Piedmont in Italy.

Weather roulette on the national holiday weekend

Good Friday starts cloudy, with the last snowflakes in the east from around 1600 meters. But there is hope: in the west and south, the sun will prevail in the afternoon - 12 to 15 degrees are possible.

Holy Saturday will be spring-like and friendly throughout Switzerland, with sunshine and mild temperatures making Easter eggs particularly easy to hide. On Easter Sunday and Monday, the weather will be mixed again - between sun, clouds and occasional showers, everything is possible.

If you want to know exactly, you'll have to be patient - the weather models are in disagreement, as "Meteonews" writes.

Surrounding countries are also struggling with April weather

In Germany, the weather situation looks rather wet on Friday. All regions may experience envious showers, with temperatures of up to 14 degrees in the west. In the east, however, it will be very spring-like. Temperatures could climb to 23 degrees and the sun will also make an appearance. Things will calm down on Saturday. There may be rain showers. Temperatures will range between 13 and 21 degrees.

Northern Italy will also see rain showers on Friday. Temperatures will range between 15 and 19 degrees. Those who want more sun and high temperatures will have to travel further west. On Saturday, it will be spring throughout Italy. There may still be scattered light precipitation. Temperatures will range between 17 and 20 degrees.

It's raining in Austria, the sun is shining in the south of France

If you want to travel to France at Easter, you should head south rather than east. In the east, right on the border with Switzerland, there will be precipitation on Friday. Temperatures will cool down to around 15°C. On Saturday, the situation in the east of France will recover. The sky will only be partly cloudy and the sun will break through. Temperatures of up to 20 degrees are expected.

Those traveling to Austria at Easter will not see any sun on Friday. Precipitation and rather low temperatures are expected as far as the Linz region. It may even snow in certain regions. The forecast is 14 degrees. Saturday will be similar. Rain showers will continue, especially in Vorarlberg, and snowfall cannot be ruled out. All this at temperatures of 15 degrees.

