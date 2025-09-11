There could be salmonella in M-Classic poultry seasoning. Migros

Both Migros and Coop are warning of possible salmonella in spices. Various M-Classic products and several rosemary items are affected. Customers should not consume the goods and will get their money back.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros is recalling two M-Classic spices due to suspected salmonella.

Coop is withdrawing several rosemary and spice mixes from the shelves.

Products already purchased can be returned and the purchase price will be refunded. Show more

Migros is withdrawing two spices from its range as a precautionary measure. The products affected are M-Classic meat tender (jar 88g, article number 1063.078, best-before date 04.2027, lot: L076013) and M-Classic poultry (jar 52g, article number 1063.076, best-before dates 04.2027 / L075948 and 08.2027 / L076617).

According to the retailer, these batches are suspected of being contaminated with salmonella. The products were sold in Migros stores throughout Switzerland and via Migros Online. Other batches are not affected.

Migros urges customers not to consume the affected spices. In the event of infection, symptoms such as fever, diarrhea or abdominal pain may occur. Anyone who notices such symptoms should seek medical advice.

Products that have already been purchased can be returned to the stores. The purchase price will be refunded there. Online customers will be contacted directly by Migros customer service.

Coop also warns

Coop is also warning about salmonella in various spices. The products affected include rosemary in a 62-gram jar, the Provencal spice mix in a 43-gram jar and the BBQ smokey spice mix in a 128-gram jar.

The poultry seasoning mix in a 130 gram jar is also being recalled. Depending on the product, the best-before dates are June 2027 or July 2027.

Other best-before dates are not affected. The products were available in Coop supermarkets and online from July 12 to September 10, 2025.

The following also applies here: The goods should not be consumed and can be returned to the points of sale. The purchase price will be refunded.