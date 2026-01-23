The Street Parade takes place on Saturday. While some people are out celebrating on Saturday, others avoid the city on Sunday. In some places, there’s still trash, broken glass, and traces of the night’s festivities. You’re better off avoiding these five spots on Sunday.

Warning: Gross Content Ahead You should probably avoid this area on Sunday after the Street Parade

Here's what it's all about The Street Parade is once again drawing hundreds of thousands of people to Zurich.

The day after, the traces of the party are still particularly visible and noticeable in some places.

In particular, the Blatterwiese, the Mythenquai/Rote Fabrik area, as well as Seefeld and Niederdorf, are considered to be especially polluted following the major event.

Large crowds are also expected at Zurich Central Station.

According to the cantonal laboratory, swimming in Lake Zurich and the Limmat is generally considered safe under stable summer weather conditions. However, caution is advised along the shores due to possible broken glass and debris. Summary created with

And here we go again: For the 33rd time, techno fans are gathering in downtown Zurich to celebrate the Street Parade. Hard beats, alcohol, and plenty of bare skin set the tone for Saturday. But after the party comes the disgusting mess.

Although the cleanup crew is working around the clock through the night into Sunday to clean the streets and the city, there are still some places in Zurich that are best avoided the day after the Street Parade.

blue News shows you the 5 places to avoid.

Blatterwiese near the Chinese Garden

Where people were still dancing, drinking, and showing a lot of skin on Saturday, a hangover mood prevails on Sunday. The city of Zurich, too, isn’t showing its best side the next morning. It stinks. Anyone sensitive to odors should avoid the area around the lake and the Blatterwiese—or Chinawiese.

Many people leave their trash behind, and even relieving oneself is often done right out in the open. On Sunday, the lake and the meadow bear the marks of the night’s party. So if you don’t want to linger in murky water or on a urine-soaked meadow, you should avoid the lake and the area near the Chinese Garden.

Swimming in the Limmat?

After major events, trash, bodily fluids, and other debris end up in Lake Zurich and the Limmat River. Many people therefore wonder whether it’s still safe to swim there afterward.

The Zurich Cantonal Laboratory has given the all-clear: With stable summer weather, water quality should not be a problem even after the Street Parade, as UV radiation should effectively kill bacteria and viruses. Bathing water quality is regularly monitored between May and August at more than 70 monitoring stations throughout the canton.

However, broken glass, cans, and other trash may be lying on the ground along the banks of the Limmat or Lake Zurich. So if you just can’t resist jumping into the cool water, be sure to wear sturdy shoes.

Mythenquai and the Red Factory

What could be nicer than taking a stroll along Wollishofen’s idyllic lakeside promenade toward Mythenquai on a sunny Sunday? That’s probably true on many days of the year—just not on the Sunday after the Street Parade.

Instead, what you get are loud bass beats, the smell of alcohol in the air, and lots of tents. The city of Zurich allows visitors from farther away to camp along the lakefront promenade near the Rote Fabrik. And anyone who thinks the party is over after the Street Parade is wrong.

Every year, people barbecue, drink, and keep the party going among the tents. So if you want to spend a quiet Sunday, you should give the area around Rentenwiese all the way to Wollishofen a wide berth.

Zurich Central Station

Yes, Zurich Central Station is a place that some people don't like, even on weekdays. But it's especially crowded and stuffy on Sunday after the Street Parade.

Zurich Central Station is a major transportation hub for travelers departing from Zurich, as well as for those traveling from the east to the west of the country and vice versa. Many people from abroad or from other cities need to catch a train at the main station on Sunday. SBB is running various extra trains on Saturday night and throughout Sunday to safely transport the crowds from A to B.

If you don't like unpleasant odors, large crowds, and noisy places, you should probably take your bike or drive on Sunday.

Seefeld, Niederdorf, Platzspitz

Let's stick with the topic of smell. People drink a lot at every Street Parade. Whether it's alcohol, water, or a soft drink, at some point your bladder gets full and you have to go to the bathroom. The organizers do provide various options to prevent people from relieving themselves on the street. But not everyone follows the rules.

As a result, it’s likely to still smell bad in Seefeld, Niederdorf, and around the State Museum for days after the big party. So anyone who’d rather breathe in some fresh air should avoid this area.

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